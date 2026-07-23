DART receives federal grant to upgrade light rail stations in South Dallas

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will make upgrades to light rail stations in South Dallas using a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The $25 million grant will go toward modernizing infrastructure and updating security systems at eight Red and Blue Line stations.

The project includes removing center crosswalks at platforms and leveling to make the stations more accessible for riders with limited mobility or those traveling with luggage, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

"This grant funding continues our commitment to modernizing our entire system,” Trenise Winters, DART’s chief operating officer, said. “Upgrading these eight South Dallas stations means closing transit equity gaps, and providing a smoother, safer journey for thousands of our passengers every day."

The grant will also fund upgrades to way-finding signage.

The upgrades will start early 2027 and will continue in phases through 2030.