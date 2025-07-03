Arlington woman detained by ICE after her honeymoon speaks publicly for the first time

Ward Sakeik, an Arlington woman of Palestinian descent detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while returning from her honeymoon, spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since her release — telling reporters the government attempted to deport her to Israel despite already being in the process of getting her green card.

ICE agents detained Sakeik, a 22-year-old wedding photographer, at a Miami airport in February upon her and her husband’s return from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Her husband is a U.S. citizen.

Joined by her spouse and attorneys at a hotel in Irving, Sakeik spoke Thursday about the five months she’s spent in ICE detention.

“The humanity that I was taught in middle school, elementary, high school and college growing up is not the humanity that I’ve seen,” Sakeik told a crowd of reporters and community members. “It was the humanity that was stripped away from me.”

In a statement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Sakeik’s detention was not part of a targeted operation by ICE. Sakeik flew over international waters and outside the U.S. Customs border zone and was flagged by Customs and Border Patrol while trying to reenter the continental U.S.

“Following her American husband and her filing the appropriate legal applications for her to remain in the country and become a legal permanent resident, she was released from ICE custody,” the statement reads.

But Sakeik and her attorneys say that’s not true. ICE attempted to deport her to the Israel border twice, they said: on June 12 and June 30. An attorney for Sakeik said her I-130 form — the first step in getting a green card for someone without legal status who’s married to a U.S. citizen — was approved on June 27.

“They did not release her because of an approved I-130,” said attorney Maria Kari. “They in fact tried to deport her after finding out about that I-130. And we shared that with the government, that it had been approved. And they still moved to act unlawfully.”

Asked whether it’s the department’s position that any flight over international territory can trigger being flagged by CBP, and whether that would include domestic flights to Hawaii, Alaska or domestic flights in the lower 48 states that cross into Canada, DHS referred KERA News to the same statement from McLaughlin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.