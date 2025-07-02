North Texas woman detained by ICE after her honeymoon released from detention, attorney says

A North Texas woman detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement upon returning from her honeymoon earlier this year was released from an immigration detention center late Tuesday night, her attorneys told KERA News Wednesday.

ICE agents took Ward Sakeik, a 22-year-old photographer and University of Texas at Arlington graduate, into custody in February. She and her husband, 28-year-old Taahir Shaikh, were flying into Miami on the way back from their honeymoon in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The two married in January.

Sakeik has been in ICE detention for 140 days, mostly at the El Valle Detention Center an hour outside of McAllen and, up until now, the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 40 minutes southwest of Dallas. She’s now with her husband at their Arlington home, her attorneys said.

Sakeik’s attorneys said they weren't told why Sakeik was being released.

“There has been a series of completely illegal, unlawful actions that ICE has taken since their first encounter with Ward when she was on her honeymoon in a U.S. territory,” Maria Kari, one of Sakeik’s attorneys, told KERA News.

KERA has reached out to Shaikh, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment and will update this story with any response.

Sakeik was born to a refugee family in Saudi Arabia and came with them to the U.S. when she was 8 on a travel visitor's visa, he said. Sakeik cannot obtain citizenship in Saudi Arabia and is considered stateless.

Sakeik had an order for removal after her family first tried to seek asylum in the U.S., but she was allowed to remain in the country while regularly checking in with the ICE office in Dallas, her husband and attorneys said.

Sakeik’s husband, who is a U.S. citizen, said she is in the process of getting a green card. Despite that, Sakeik isn’t protected from deportation under the law, but Sakeik wouldn’t be a priority for deportation under other administrations as she doesn’t pose a credible threat, cannot easily or safely be deported to another country and has complied with the conditions of her ICE supervision, Sakeik's attorney Eric Lee said.

“This is not about enforcement of immigration law, this is about a very, very narrow view of who belongs in the United States, and really just trying to cleanse the United States population of anyone who doesn't fit into that narrow view,” Lee said.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told the Dallas Morning News last month Customs and Border Protection flagged Sakeik when she tried to reenter the continental U.S., but that information is “staggeringly incorrect,” Lee said.

“The statements and justifications made by some fairly top officials at DHS just give you a sense of how unlawful and how little knowledge the people who are running this dictatorship crackdown on the rights of immigrants across the country know about the Constitution and American law,” Lee said.

ICE officials told the couple's attorneys Sakeik was facing imminent deportation to an undisclosed location, her husband told reporters last month. The attorneys filed a federal petition for writ of habeas corpus June 22 in an attempt to secure her release.

According to that document, DHS attempted to deport Sakeik to Israel June 11, but that process was halted. DHS gave Sakeik four possible reasons why, according to the petition: no travel document had been issued yet, the ongoing conflict in Israel, Iran and Gaza, officials wanted her to travel using a commercial flight instead of a charter and Israel refused to accept her.

According to a different court filing June 24, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade ordered DHS not to take any further action to attempt to deport Sakeik. That document was signed by one of Sakeik's attorneys, not the judge.

Attorney Chris Godshall-Bennett said officials again attempted to deport Sakeik Monday, but he and his co-counsel weren’t told where, and they’re unsure what changed between Monday and Tuesday.

Sakeik repeatedly tried to tell ICE there had been a restraining order in her habeas petition, Godshall-Bennett said, but the officers weren’t interested and called Sakeik’s attempts to talk to them “ranting.”

“What the Trump administration tried to do on Monday was, as far as we can tell, to violate a federal court order that prohibited the administration from removing this young woman who has lived in the United States since she was eight years old and is stateless, has no country of citizenship,” Godshall-Bennett said.

Sakeik’s case is one of a series in which President Donald Trump’s administration has tried to push for deportation in the face of court orders, notably against Palestinians.

A Northern District of Texas magistrate judge recommended last week that a Palestinian woman from New Jersey also detained at Prairieland be released. Despite an immigration judge granting her bond, an immediate appeal by DHS triggered an automatic pause in the case that has kept Leqaa Kordia detained.

Before that, a judge granted the release of Mahmoud Khalil , a lawful permanent resident and Columbia student arrested after his participation in the campus protests last spring, from an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

Sakeik’s husband said she hasn’t been outspoken about the war in Gaza or her heritage.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations and its North Texas chapter lauded Sakeik’s release.

"Words cannot effectively express our sincere appreciation for the much-awaited release of Ms. Ward Sakeik from ICE detention that lasted over 120 days,” CAIR-DFW executive director Mustafaa Carroll said in a statement. “We are extremely pleased that she is now able to rejoin her husband and continue building their life together."

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on X @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.