© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas man may have been deported to notorious El Savadoran prison over autism awareness tattoo

KERA | By Justin Martin
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:12 PM CDT
Two people pose on the left side of a composite image wearing the same T-shirts. On the right side of the image is a tattoo of a ribbon made to look like a puzzle.
Courtesy
/
Mother Jones
On the left Neri Alvarado stands with his brother, Nelyerson, who is autistic. On the right, Neri Alvarado shows his Autism awareness tattoo.

A Dallas man was arrested, deported and sent to a notoriously dangerous El Salvadoran prison — and it may have been because of an autism awareness tattoo. That’s according to new reporting from Mother Jones.

It’s part of a Trump administration policy of sending Venezuelan men accused of gang affiliations to the Terrorism Confinement Center, also known as CECOT.

In most or all cases, they're being locked up without charges or due process, and family members believe they're being targeted because of tattoos.

That includes Dallas bakery worker Neri Alvarado, who was picked up by ICE even though there appears to be no evidence he had any gang ties.

Mother Jones reporter Isabela Dias joined KERA’s Justin Martin to unpack how it happened — and why families are now desperate for answers.

“This was really one of the most egregious cases that we were able to describe in our article,” Dias said.

Alvarado came to the U.S. in late 2023, and his family told Mother Jones journalists there was no reason to believe he had any ties to Tren de Aragua — a criminal group from Venezuela currently being targeted by the Trump administration.

But in February, Alvarado was picked up by ICE and told it was because of his tattoo, according to his boss.

The tattoo in question: an autism awareness ribbon dedicated to his brother, who is autistic.

Listen to the interview, edited for length and clarity, by clicking the Play button at the top of this story.
Tags
Immigration Donald TrumpU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Justin Martin
Justin Martin is KERA’s local host of All Things Considered, anchoring afternoon newscasts for KERA 90.1. Justin grew up in Mannheim, Germany, and avidly listened to the Voice of America and National Public Radio whenever stateside. He graduated from the American Broadcasting School, and further polished his skills with radio veteran Kris Anderson of the Mighty 690 fame, a 50,000 watt border-blaster operating out of Tijuana, Mexico. Justin has worked as holiday anchor for the USA Radio Network, serving the U.S. Armed Forces Network. He’s also hosted, produced, and engineered several shows, including the Southern Gospel Jubilee on 660 KSKY.
See stories by Justin Martin
Related Content