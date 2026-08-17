Dallas County offering free tuberculosis testing after the latest exposure at an Irving school

Dallas County will offer free tuberculosis testing next week at MacArthur High School after an exposure in Irving last year.

The county Health and Human Services department will provide the free testing beginning Aug. 24.

The exposure is currently under investigation by the county and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county started testing individuals in February, said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Philip Huang

"We've tried to first test some that are most likely to be exposed, then we go further out," Huang said.

As a precautionary measure, Huang recommended students enrolled at MacArthur during the 2025–2026 term and coming back as sophomores, juniors or seniors undergo testing. The recommendation does not include new students, incoming freshmen or those screened during the previous school year.

"It doesn't mean that every student was exposed to TB or has an infection or anything, but really just to try to prevent further spread and identify if there has been any transmission," he said.

Irving ISD did not respond to a request for comment.

It's not the first time Irving ISD has dealt with a potential tuberculosis exposure. In 2013, two high schools were tested in two months.

In September 2013, a student was diagnosed with tuberculosis at Nimitz High School in Irving. Around 100 people including students and teachers were tested to stop the spread of the disease as fast as possible.

In October of the same year, a MacArthur High School student was diagnosed. Around 80 students and teachers in the closest contact with the infected individual were eligible for testing.

The cases were believed to be separate incidents.

Testing is recommended because latent tuberculosis is typically asymptomatic. Officials emphasize the risk to the general public remains low.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.