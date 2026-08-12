Dallas County confirms first human case of West Nile virus of 2026 season

Dallas County Health and Human Services, or DCHHS, confirmed the county’s first human case of West Nile virus of the season, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The case involves a Dallas resident in their early 50s who was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

The county said it would not share any additional information out of concern for the patient’s privacy.

West Nile typically spreads through mosquito bites. County health officials are urging residents to take the risk of the virus seriously.

“Our first human case is an important reminder that West Nile virus is still active here in Dallas County,” Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS, said in the statement. “Take a few minutes to protect yourself from mosquito bites, especially when spending time outdoors.”

DCHSS recommends using insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET, or other EPA-registered repellents. It also said people should wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn, so the agency said limiting time outside during that window can help reduce the risk of infection. In addition, it said residents should drain any sources of standing water – which is where mosquitoes lay eggs – around homes and workplaces.

Most people who contract West Nile don’t become symptomatic. Of the 20% of people who do, most show signs of West Nile Fever – a less severe form of illness. West Nile Fever can include symptoms like fever, headache, rash, joint pain, muscle aches, fatigue, vomiting or diarrhea.

West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease is a more serious form of infection that has an overall fatality rate of about 10%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Less than 1% of infected patients develop the neuroinvasive type, which can include symptoms like fever, tremors, convulsions, intense headaches, muscle weakness, confusion, paralysis, seizures or coma. The risk of developing serious infection is higher for people who are older or have another condition that can weaken the immune system – like diabetes, hypertension or cancer.

In July, Tarrant County also reported its first human case of West Nile, which also involved a resident developing the neuroinvasive form of the disease. Two cases – including one neuroinvasive – have been reported in Denton County this year.

Last year, DCHHS reported 10 human cases of West Nile and one fatality.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .