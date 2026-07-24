Tarrant confirms first human case of West Nile Virus this year

Tarrant County reported its first West Nile Virus case this year, the county health department announced Friday.

The infected person developed the more serious neuroinvasive form of the virus, which can be life-threatening.

About 1 in 5 people who contract West Nile Virus will become symptomatic. Most who show symptoms have West Nile fever, a less serious form of the virus with symptoms that include fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain, a rash, vomiting or diarrhea.

Serious cases are rare. Less than 1% of people who become infected with the virus will develop the neuroinvasive form, with symptoms including fever, intense headaches, confusion, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, seizures, paralysis or coma.

West Nile Virus is fatal for about 1 in 10 of those infected with the neuroinvasive form, and long-term neurological problems are common among those who survive. Those who are older, immunocompromised or have diabetes, cancer, hypertension or kidney disease are at higher risk of serious disease. Older adults and the immunocompromised are more likely to die if they contract the serious form.

There are no approved vaccines to protect against West Nile Virus. However, you can protect yourself by avoiding being bitten by mosquitos. Recommendations include using insect repellent, wearing long and loose-fitting clothing to cover your skin, dumping standing water on your property, and avoiding outdoor activities during dawn and dusk.

Tarrant County Public Health has identified 86 West Nile-positive mosquito pools as of July 24.

Last year, the public health department reported 17 human cases during West Nile season, which spans from April through mid-November.

McKinnon Rice is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

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