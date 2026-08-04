American Red Cross declares a national blood supply crisis

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood supply crisis. The Red Cross has only done this once before- during the COVID pandemic.

Donations are typically lower in the summer. But Linda Braddy, CEO for the North Texas region, says this summer has proved to be the most challenging in four years for blood donations.

“There is extreme heat that's more prevalent,” Braddy said, “...across the country, There are the widespread foodborne illnesses that are really contributing to people having to cancel appointments because they're ill. ...We've really taken a hit from that.”

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation's blood. Braddy says the organization is struggling to keep pace with hospital demands.

This deficit forced the organization to limit distribution of O blood types.

“Actually type O — both positive and negative — are always in great demand,” Braddy said, “ And it's particularly acute right now. O positive is the most common blood type. And so it's the most requested by hospitals. And then O negative is the universal donor.”

The Red Cross is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to type O donors

in the month of August.

Braddy says the shortage can be fixed if just a few people step up.

“Well, it's an interesting statistic that we're discussing right now,” Braddy said. “If there were just three more donors that showed up at each blood drive this summer, then we could end the crisis and it would stabilize the blood supply.

"So people may think, I'm just one person, but one person makes a big difference.”

Carter BloodCare has donation locations throughout North Texas. It does not have any blood types listed as critical but is urgent need of O-, B-, and A-.

The entire blood donation process requires only about an hour of your time. Individuals who are interested in donating can visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or https://www.carterbloodcare.org/ to find more information.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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