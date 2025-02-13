LGBTQ+ seniors face greater risks for Alzheimer's. These North Texas groups offer resources

Older adults who are part of the LGBTQ+ community face greater health disparities that put them at risk for Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The organization on Wednesday hosted its fifth annual Caring for Our Own seminar highlighting those risks as well as resources for patients and caregivers.

LGBTQ seniors are more likely to face higher rates of chronic diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group SAGE — all of which are considered risk factors for dementia. They're also more likely to live alone, have smaller support networks over time and experience lower rates of access to care.

Robert Emery with the Coalition for Aging LGBT said the group’s service area — Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties — is home to 300,000 LGBTQ+ seniors. It's a generation that fought in the Vietnam War; remember the Stonewall riots that gave rise to the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement; and lived through the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and early 1990s.

“This is the generation that is most likely to not ask for help because although many of them were fighting in the forefront ... the other half of that generation was quietly doing their best to blend in,” Emery said.

Wednesday's event, cohosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Dallas and Northeast Texas chapter and North Central Texas chapter, included panel discussions about the latest research surrounding Alzheimer’s; housing; and how to prepare legal documentation.

The groups have hosted the Caring for Our Own LGBTQ+ Online Seminar since 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic exposed greater community needs.

“We know that LGBT people have greater risk for health disparities, including many of which are risk factors for dementia,” said Jenna Perales, program director for the Alzheimer's Association's North Central Texas chapter. “Especially during the height of the pandemic, we were seeing increased levels of social isolation, increased levels of need for additional support.”

About 4.1% of the state’s population identifies as LGBTQ+, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Imelda Aguirre with the Dallas and Northeast Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association described the research climate for treatment as "hopeful." She pointed to over 140 therapies that are in the pipeline for Food and Drug Administration approval.

The Alzheimer's Association has also funded a study called U.S. POINTER, a two-year clinical trial meant to evaluate risk reductions and biomarkers associated with the disease. The study's final results are projected to be released at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in July.

"What we're really hoping for from the study is that we lead the way into development of an accessible and sustainable community-based program for prevention," she said.

Among the advice shared during the four-hour seminar included:



Lower the risk of dementia through diet, exercise, blood pressure control and participating in mentally challenging exercises

Secure legal documentation, including a trust or will; medical and financial powers of attorney; and appointing a guardian in emergency cases. Additionally, Texas has a form that assigns responsibility for disposition of remains.

Consider senior housing options, including assisted living, independent living or skilled care

Find caregiver resources, including respite care and support groups

The Alzheimer's Association also offers a 24/7 hotline for questions and resources at 800-272-3900.

