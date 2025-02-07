© 2025 KERA News
New southeast Dallas mental health clinic seeks to fill service 'desert'

KERA | By Kailey Broussard
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST
Several people hold a yellow ribbon in front of a building that says "Metrocare." There are orange, blue and clear balloons tied to two posts. One man holds a ceremonial pair of scissors.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA
Metrocare employees celebrate the mental health service provider's new clinic in southeast Dallas Feb. 7, 2025. The Elam Family Mental Health offers walk-in appointments.

North Texas’ largest mental health service provider has opened a new clinic to serve southeast Dallas and surrounding cities.

The Metrocare Elam Family Mental Health Clinic will offer services including individual and group therapy, crisis intervention and psychiatric services for patients of all ages, as well as financial assistance through charity care. The clinic also offers walk-in appointments.

Dr. John Burruss, Metrocare CEO, said the clinic’s location across the street from Parkland Health’s Southeast Dallas Health Center was ideal in a community that needs more mental health resources.

“When we realized ... there’s a desert in services for children and adolescents, particularly in this part of the county, we knew that we needed to step up and step in and fill that gap," Burruss said.

A man in a black suit, white shirt and maroon tie gestures to parts of a building offscreen. There's a crowd behind him, some of whom are taking photos and recording videos.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA
Metrocare CEO Dr. John Burruss talks to a crowd during the grand opening of the Elam Family Mental Health Clinic at 9209 Elam Road in Dallas Feb. 7, 2025.

Around 75% of Texans under 18 with major depression did not receive mental health treatment in 2023, according to a report from Mental Health America.

Among the most common barriers to receiving mental health services include problems getting appointments, cost of care and availability of services, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regina Walker, Metrocare director of child and adolescent services, said the stigma surrounding seeking mental health services can also keep people from making appointments.

“Mental health has no age, no gender, no identity,” she said. “Anyone can need and benefit from mental health services, and so our community is very supportive in getting locations where we can provide those services and filling service gaps in the area.”

The Elam Family Mental Health Clinic, which opened in December, will expand to include a child and adolescent center that includes intellectual disability services.

The clinic serves  residents in Balch Springs, Seagoville, Mesquite, Pleasant Grove, Hutchins, Sunnyvale and Wilmer.

Metrocare sees more than 50,000 patients per year and provides services that range from primary care, pharmacies, permanent supportive housing resources and specialized care for veterans and their families.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

