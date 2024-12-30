What you should know about brain bleeds

In his current Netflix special, comedian and actor Jamie Foxx opens up about the stroke that sidelined him for about a year, beginning with what he was told was a “brain bleed”.

KERA’s Sam Baker found out more about brain bleeds from Dr. Ryan Cheung, a neurologist with Texas Health Plano.

CHEUNG: A brain bleed, or a brain hemorrhage or intracerebral hemorrhage, is an acute neurologic condition. It's an emergency where patients exhibit stroke-like symptoms due to a hemorrhage in their brain.

A blood vessel that's typically within the brain has ruptured and blood is bleeding into the brain, which can cause effect, mass effect from the bleeding itself. And it can also push on vital structures nearby, and that can make it a very dangerous emergency.

Some of the most common causes of brain bleeds are due to high blood pressure and hypertension. And some of the other, more common causes are due to things like cerebral aneurysms that rupture.

BAKER: Is this leading to a stroke or is it considered a stroke?

There are different sorts of causes of brain bleeding. For example, traumatic brain injuries from car accidents or falls. Those would not be considered a stroke. But the strokes that originate with hemorrhages in the brain from ruptured blood vessels or aneurysms, are considered strokes.

How common are brain bleeds?

So in general, about 15% of all strokes in this country are due to hemorrhages and brain bleeds. So, it's less common. But typically brain bleeds lead to a larger proportion of disability and also death because they are more emergent in nature.

In his special, Jamie Foxx said there are about 20 days he does not remember. Is that a common result of a brain bleed?

We don't know what sort of brain hemorrhage and stroke that Jamie Foxx suffered from exactly. But we do know it was serious enough to put him in that comatose state.

Whether that was medically induced, or it was just a result of his stroke, we don't know.

But some hemorrhages can be severe enough. When patients are in the ICU, they cannot breathe on their own. They're mechanically ventilated and they're often sedated. And so during that period, maybe kind of what he was experiencing, where he was not conscious and he has no recollection, recollection of that event. So that can certainly happen.

Do most people survive brain bleeds?

I would say a majority of people do survive brain bleeds and that the outcome is one that, after the initial incident, they're kind of at risk for worsening in the first several days after brain injury due to things like swelling and some other medical complications from their hospitalization.

But in general, patients with brain bleeds like other strokes, they do recover in time. That recovery can take on the order of weeks and months, typically up to about 6 to 12 months for patients to reach maximum recovery.

And it's during that time where getting rehabilitation and starting those therapies early on, if they're able to, is important for the recovery. And that's kind of, I think, what Jamie Fox has been on the road since last year, that road of rehabilitation, recovery.

When this occurs, swift action is key, correct?

Absolutely. Recognition of stroke symptoms is paramount.

We use the “BE FAST” mnemonics:

B is balance and key changes in balance.

E is eyes. So, acute loss of vision, cross eyes or double vision.

F is face. Facial asymmetry: drooping on one side of the face or the lip.

A is arms and or leg weakness on one side of the body.

S as in speech: Either trouble speaking, slurred speech, garbled speech, or not being able to understand language.

T is time. Time is of the essence. It's time to call 9-1-1 if you experience any of these things.

And the other thing I would add to that is especially for hemorrhages. They are painful. And so, if you have a sudden onset or worse headache of your life, that is a medical emergency and patients should definitely call 911.

The best way to prevent a brain bleed?

I would say the best way is to stay on top of your health, getting regular care, following your primary care physician and checking your blood pressure regularly, making sure you're taking your medications.

The American Heart Association has their recommendation of life's essential eight. And these things include things like healthy eating, stopping smoking, regular physical activity, managing blood pressure, blood sugars and cholesterol, and healthy sleep.

