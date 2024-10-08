North Texas OB-GYN: Report shows 'staggering' effects of state's abortion restrictions

In the years since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade — and Texas's law banning most abortions went into effect — Dr. Austin Dennard said fear has become more present in her practice.

The Dallas-based OB-GYN said state restrictions have led to more conversations with patients concerned about becoming pregnant or accessing contraceptives. Patients who had not previously asked about permanent sterilization began expressing interest in the procedure.

“Building a family and starting that chapter in your life is supposed to be an exciting one, and it has lots of twists and turns. That’s how life is,” Dennard said. “But there is an overcast of fear and uncertainty that was never there in years before when I was practicing.”

A study published Tuesday on the effects of Texas abortion restrictions found that same fear among surveyed physicians and residents — and second thoughts about practicing in Texas.

Of nearly 450 patients and 47 OB-GYN residents surveyed for the study by the consulting firm Manatt Health, more than three-fourths said they feel unable to practice evidence-based medicine because of Texas' abortion restrictions.

Alex Morin, Manatt Health managing director, said the study flags “early but clear indicators” of an already stressed workforce that could further degrade in the coming years.

“If the trends that we’re seeing play themselves out over many years or if they worsen, then we are facing, I think, an even greater crisis of access, which by extension will create an even greater crisis in reproductive health outcomes in the state,” he said.

Asked about legal ramifications of practicing evidence-based medicine, 60% of survey respondents said they fear legal repercussions and 29% said they do not have a clear understanding of the laws.

Dennard called the results “staggering.” She said abortion affects everyone, including women who are finished having children, older parents who hope their children have children of their own in state, and small businesses looking to attract out-of-state talent.

However, it’s not always seen that way, she said.

“If you put that into context into any other subspecialty in health care, I think the disgust would be tenfold,” Dennard said. “But for some reason, because it relates to abortion care and abortion access, people don’t want to talk about it.”

Over 40% of surveyed physicians said they have considered changing or decided to change how or where they practice. Some respondents said they have considered leaving the state to practice, retiring early or leaving medicine entirely.

Dennard said she and her husband, also a physician, have considered moving. She traveled out of state for an abortion in 2022 after her fetus was diagnosed with a rare, fatal condition. The couple’s conversations about a potential move intensified during and after the trip, and they have compiled a list of cities and states as potential options.

“I hope that we never have to get to that point,” Dennard said. “But if contraception becomes something that we have to negotiate because of restrictions in our state, that would probably for me personally be the limit where I would need to go somewhere else.”

Dennard joined other Texas women in a 2023 lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights that challenged the state’s abortion restrictions. The Texas Supreme Court in May ruled in the state's favor , overturning a lower court’s ruling that granted a temporary injunction from the bans.



Impact on medical school, residency programs

Medical residents are similarly weighing their choices. Over half of residents surveyed said they factored abortion laws into their decision whether to stay in Texas after their residency.

Texas-based OB-GYN residency programs saw a 16% decline during the 2023-24 cycle relative to applications the prior year, though medical programs are still filling all allotted residency slots — and the study did not find a decrease in application quality. Program directors interviewed for the study were reluctant to link the decrease to state abortion restrictions, in part because the application process recently changed and the number of OB-GYN residency applications also fell nationwide.

Alex Morin with Manatt Health said more work — and time — is needed to understand how state laws may affect residency applications and the number of physicians in Texas.

“Really understanding and tracking that group of individuals over the next … 5 or 6 years is going to be essential to understand if there is a more dramatic impact and cause for concern in Texas and around the country,” he said.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org .

