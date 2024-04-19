Health Services of North Texas to serve 4,000 more low-income patients at new pediatric facility

Health Services of North Texas has opened its newly renovated pediatric facility to provide quality health care to more underserved, low-income Denton County families.

The facility is at 4308 Mesa Drive, next door to the adult health care facility.

Along with the renovations there, Health Services of North Texas hired two pediatricians — Dr. Stephen Schulman and Dr. Parmbir Bhangoo — to serve at the facility.

There, HSNT is projected to serve an estimated additional 4,000 pediatric patients, regardless of their health insurance status.

“This expansion of pediatric care is a direct intersection of Health Services of North Texas’ mission and community need,” CEO Doreen Rue said in a news release. “Investing in the health and well-being of kids and families strengthens the foundation of our community — now and for the future.”

The changes were funded by a grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

Health care accessibility

Denton County is federally recognized as a medically underserved area, according to a HSNT news release. This means there are not enough medical providers for the population.

An estimated 12,500 children in the county do not have health care, and 17,200 live in poverty, the release states. With Denton County surpassing 1 million residents in 2023, rapid growth further increases the need for more affordable health care resources.

Schulman has worked in pediatric health care for 42 years and has been a part of the Denton community since 1985. He worked in private practice until joining HSNT last fall.

“Being in private practice as a solo pediatrician in this day and age is very difficult,” Schulman said. “Unless you’re part of a bigger organization, it’s difficult to compete.”

Texas pays very little to physicians in reimbursement for Medicaid patients, Schulman said, which makes it hard to cover overhead and make a living in private practice.

The state has the highest number of uninsured people in the U.S. Additionally, Schulman said, the requirements to qualify for Medicaid in Texas are very strict.

“You have to make virtually nothing,” he said.

Texas legislators refuse to expand Medicaid, and therefore, health care providers do not receive significant federal funds.

“In states where it’s been put to the vote, people overwhelmingly vote for expansion,” Schulman said. “But unfortunately, that isn’t happening here in Texas.

“So, the problem is if you’re on private practice, unless you’re part of an organization like this, you can’t afford to see the uninsured, underinsured and insured Medicaid patients. There’s no limit to providing care to these people here.”

The rapid population growth in Denton County only exacerbates the issue, with people outpacing the number of already-dwindling private practicians who can’t afford to treat them and organizations like HSNT doing their best to keep up.

And doing their best, they are. Especially, with the new center allowing them to treat an additional 4,000 patients. Schulman told the Denton Record-Chronicle he can’t say enough good things about HSNT.

“Everybody’s dedicated to the mission of helping kids in the community,” he said. “... I get to take care of kids, and I have the opportunity to work with amazing people. Who could ask for more?”

Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, agreed.

Courtesy photo / Health Services of North Texas Health Services of North Texas celebrated its newly renovated pediatric care center with an opening reception Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are Jason Young with the Denton Chamber of Commerce, HSNT CEO Doreen Rue, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Dr. Stephen Schulman, HSNT board President the Rev. Dale Tampke, pediatric nurse practitioner Veronica Teran and Dr. Parmbir Bhangoo.

“All children deserve quality compassionate care where their parents are treated with respect,” the commissioner said. “... It doesn’t matter whether you have enough money. We will take care of you. That’s what we do here, and Denton County is proud to partner with HSNT to make sure we have quality services for our 1.6 million people.”

The pediatric center’s features

Just because HSNT might be the only option for many families, marketing and communications director Teri Johnson said, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t strive to be the best option.

Johnson said HSNT wanted to design the facility in a way that would give families a sense of dignity.

“We want our health center waiting room to look just like any private practice waiting room, right?” Johnson said. “It’s not second best. It’s not a second choice. We want it to be the first choice for our patients and their families. We strive to make sure our centers are as nice as we can afford for them to be.”

Along with reorganizing the layout to include three new exam rooms, the space received some child-friendly updates. Colorful decor and furniture make the center anything but bleak.

In the exam rooms, the windows are frosted with a stylized map created by local artist Michael “MR” Bartels of Triangle Nonprofit Publishing that pays homage to the local businesses that support HSNT’s mission.

Brooke Colombo / DRC MR Bartels poses next to the artwork he created showcasing Health Services of North Texas' supporters. Bartels is the founder, volunteer CEO and editor in chief of Triangle Nonprofit Publishing. He develops charity publishing projects that support other public charities.

Placard quotes on the walls display the staff’s dedication to serving children with compassion. One such quote comes from Dr. Greg Jackson, HSNT’s first pediatrician: “Look beyond the minute to minute and enjoy your child as a developing person with the awe and wonder that development brings.”

The now-retired Jackson said it’s incredible to see HSNT become what it is today.

“These people have put together something great for kids who are really underserved,” he said. “They’ve been serving the underserved for all these years and have gradually gotten to this point. It’s fantastic.”

The center also allows HSNT to house more comprehensive health care that addresses barriers to access.

HSNT provides not only primary care but also treats behavioral health issues in children. Behavioral health care can entail multiple visits and lab work.

If a facility does not have an on-site lab, families need to be referred to other facilities or labs. The extra hoops to jump through can be a barrier to families who can’t afford the time or cost of visiting multiple places.

Breaking barriers to health care access is what the new center is all about, according to both Johnson and the Rev. Dale Tampke, president of HSNT’s board.

“This center is part of HSNT’s ongoing effort to reduce the barriers to access and extend the high-quality and cost-effective, life-enriching health care that enables all children to thrive and to reach their God-given potential,” Tampke said. “That, my friends, is a real Texas miracle.”