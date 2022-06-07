Fort Worth bikers urged to carry a “Rider Alert Safety Card” with medical history

A sticker on the outside of the helmet indicates to first responders that the biker has a Safety Card on the inside. The sticker also warns untrained civilians at an accident not to take off the helmet. That could cause more injuries.

“Oftentimes, motorcycle crashes result in patients being unresponsive,” said Matt Zavadsky, an EMS provider at MedStar. “It's very difficult for EMS responders to really know what that patient's medical history might be, what medications they take, what significant medical problems they have.”

Fort Worth’s emergency ambulance services has treated about 450 crash victims in the past year. Officials from TxDOT noted a 17% increase in motorcycle fatalities in Texas compared to 2019.

Zavadsky speculated the increase is due to the rise in popularity of motorcycles.

“Given the current gas prices, people might want to ride motorcycles [compared to other vehicles] because they are much more fuel efficient,” he said.

Speeding, not being aware of other vehicles and not wearing a helmet all contribute to the severity of motorcycle accidents.

The free cards and stickers can be picked up at MedStar911 headquarters at 2900 Alta Mere Drive, at any Haslet, Haltom City or Lake Worth Fire Station, and at most area motorcycle dealerships.