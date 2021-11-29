These North Texas cities rank high on LGBTQ inclusiveness, per new report

In its latest annual report, the advocacy group rated 506 cities across the country in five categories that affect work and life for LGBTQ residents. That includes non-discrimination laws, city employment, programs and services, law enforcement and leadership on equality efforts.

Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth, along with Austin and San Antonio, earned high scores for their local policies. The Human Rights Campaign notes Texas has policies at the statewide level that protect LGBTQ employees, but the state lacks protections for housing or other public accommodations.

Other North Texas cities, including Denton, Irving, Grand Prairie and Garland, received lower scores. The report notes Garland does have openly LGBTQ leaders, but does not have city services specifically for LGBTQ youth, those experiencing homelessness or people living with HIV and AIDS.

The report also highlights the need for support for transgender and non-binary communities across the country. According to the HRC, at least 46 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in 2021. Since the group began tracking these deaths in 2013, a majority of those killed have been Black trans women.

The HRC report recommends cities invest in housing programs, inclusive health care services, cultural competency programs and create trans and non-binary anti-violence prevention task forces.

