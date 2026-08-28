Dallas City Council defers contentious Walnut Hill zoning case without hearing speakers

More than a dozen Dallas District 13 residents were unable to speak about a zoning case in their neighborhood during Tuesday's City Council meeting after waiting around five hours for the item.

That's because their district representative, Council Member Gay Donnell Willis, made a motion to defer a public hearing on the zoning for a proposed planned development district on the corner Betty Jane Lane and Walnut Hill Lane until Sept. 23.

"I am so sorry that several residents who came to the City Council meeting [Tuesday] were not able to speak on the zoning case," Willis wrote in a statement.

She added that she knew it was inconvenient to wait for hours during council's closed session meeting and for other agenda items once council returns.

Some residents in the neighborhood by Walnut Hill Lane have been opposed to the zoning for 41 patio homes because the proposed height is 36 feet — or three stories — for 30 of the homes. Residential homes in the area are a maximum of two stories.

The original zoning proposal for the site was denied without prejudice in November, meaning plans could still come back at another time. New plans came back before the City Plan and Zoning Commission in May.

Out of the 76 property owners notified of the development, 27 responded, according to public records. All but two were opposed.

Willis told KERA she deferred the zoning case because of "important revisions" being made by the developer to the plan. She did not provide details on those revisions.

"In fact, I believe the changes will be welcomed by the neighborhood," Willis said. "I’ve been promised that the new plan with be shared with the neighbors and they will be able to review these changes very soon."

She added that she was "thankful" for the level of interest in neighborhood issues.

"I am hopeful there will be a resolution in this case that is acceptable to the neighbors," Willis said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Gay Donnell Willis, City Council District 13, listens to a speaker during the city council meeting Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Dallas City Hall.

Tricia Pittman, president of the Wimberley Court Homeowners Association, said that amount of pushback should hold more weight.

"You have to listen to what the neighbors are saying," Pittman said.

In this case, residents opposed to the development are against the three-story height in their neighborhood that consists of ranch style and two-story homes.

Dave Rogers, president of then Walnut Hill Homeowners Association, told KERA that having development on that corner would be a positive and that the neighborhood wanted to see growth momentum continue in their area. He added that the deferral period would be an opportunity to reach a middle ground on the zoning.

Long wait times are common at City Council meetings due to packed agendas. But while Dallas residents can wait for hours to speak on an item at City Council meetings, the District 13 residents at Tuesday's meeting were unable to speak at all.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn, District 12, wanted to allow the residents to speak, and wanted to vote on a deferral.

"I think it's just incredibly disrespectful for us to not let people speak after they've been waiting, I don't know, four hours," Mendelsohn said. "And I'd like to hear what they have to say."

Council Member Bill Roth, District 11, agreed with Mendelsohn.

"I'm fine if you came down here and you would like speak tonight, that's fine," Willis said on Tuesday. "But there could be further developments. So, you have invested some time here, so I'm willing to hear from you on this."

In response, Mendelsohn proposed Willis withdraw her motion so the case could be read into the record, which would have allowed residents to speak on the item.

But Willis said, "My motion will stand."

Mendelsohn, Roth, and Mayor Eric Johnson were the only votes against the deferral without first hearing public speakers.

Willis previously told KERA she's had more than 22 meetings and calls with residents over the zoning cases for Walnut Hill and another contentious zoning case at the corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane. She said those conversations along with hundreds of emails and requests have shaped the projects into what they are today.

The D13 Together Coalition, which announced its formation this month, asked Willis to vote against any agenda item that threatens the preservation of Dallas City Hall and to delay all August zoning cases in District 13 for 120 days to create a compromise between the neighborhood and developer.

If the zoning cases are not delayed, the coalition plans to trigger a 60-day recall effort to unseat her.

District 13 resident John Wimberley called it "rude" and "inconsiderate" to not hear speakers. He was one of the 20 people who had stayed to speak on the item.

Wimberley is part of the recently formed D13 Together Coalition, which consists of District 13 residents who accuse the city of prioritizing developer voices over residents.

"At the very least, our city council representative should be the mediator," Wimberley said. "What they should say when a developer comes in is say, 'have you talked to the neighborhood?'"

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .