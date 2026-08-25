Dallas moves to get $15M in state funds for police training center

The city of Dallas will apply for $15 million in additional state grants for the Dallas Police Department Law Enforcement Training Center, which is one of the projects included in the November bond election.

Dallas City Council unanimously gave City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert the green light to apply for two grants — one for $10 million and another for $5 million — from the governor's office Tuesday. Both would be for the training center, which will be located at the University of North Texas at Dallas campus.

Council Member Lorie Blair said the funds would help create a modern "state-of-the-art" training environment that prepares officers to serve the community effectively and professionally.

"I hope that we will get this grant and I hope when we do get it, we will all agree to accept the grants," Blair said.

The city has budgeted $25 million in state funds for the project. A memo issued earlier this month said the $25 million was awarded with $10 million of those funds "encumbered in contracts." That memo, issued on Aug. 10, said staff was completing the process to receive the remaining $15 million.

City Council consideration to accept the state's grant funds is planned for the Oct. 14 agenda meeting.

Those state funds were factored into the cost estimates for the training center when city staff proposed a bond election to help fund the remaining $82 million needed. That bond election, which includes the training center along with several other public safety projects, will go to voters on Nov. 3.

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