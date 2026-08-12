Dallas will have bond election for public safety propositions on the November ballot

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the total bond dollar and proposition amount.

Dallas voters will decide on more than $400 million in public safety-related proposition on Nov. 3.

The bond election was called by the Dallas City Council on Wednesday.

The last bond election was in May 2024 for $1.25 billion in funds. It has ten voter-approved propositions that involve 850 projects for various citywide use.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn proposed an amendment to one proposition that would have made funding for the police academy separate from relocating 911 and emergency services from City Hall.

"All of our residents deserve to individually consider each item, whether they support it or don't support it," Mendelsohn said.

Relocating 911 and emergency services from City Hall has been part of the debate on whether to stay or leave the building.

But that amendment was rejected in a 8-7 vote.

Council Member Adam Bazaldua wanted to add a proposition to include funds for deferred maintenance at City Hall. That proposal was made the same day the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition demanding mandatory inspections and repairs.

"Why on Earth would we send a bond this November to get the pulse from the voters for things that we say are important and fail to get them to weigh in on what we should be doing with this building?" Bazaldua said.

But that item was also rejected.

The election will not include pension obligation bonds for the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System, which was originally proposed.

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System, or DPFP, is an independently governed unit of Dallas that provides retirement, death and disability benefits to city police officers and firefighters.

Pension obligation bonds are considered high risk because it assumes the rate of return will be greater than the owed interest rate, according to the Government Finance Officers Association.

The bond will have one proposition:

Proposition A: Public Safety Facilities. This would use $443 million in general obligation bonds. It would fund improvements and additions to the city's public safety facilities. The estimated repayment amount would be more than $629 million.

What projects would be in proposition A?

Propositions A, if voter approved, would use general obligation bonds. Those projects include:



Law Enforcement Training Center at UNT Dallas: $82 million needed

$82 million needed Public Safety Training Complex at Dallas Executive Airport: $149 million needed

$149 million needed Emergency Operation Center and 911: $40 million needed

$40 million needed DPD Property Room, Evidentiary Vehicle Storage Facility and Crime Lab: $150 million needed

$150 million needed Fire Station #4: $22 million needed



Who voted for the bond election?

Council Members Chad West, Jesse Moreno, Zarin Gracey, Laura Cadena, Lorie Blair, Kathy Stewart, Bill Roth, Gay Donnell Willis, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Maxie Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem Jaime Resendez, and Mayor Eric Johnson all voted for the bond.

Who voted against having a bond election?

Council Members Adam Bazaldua, Paula Blackmon, Cara Mendelsohn, and Paul Ridley all voted against having a bond election.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .