Granbury residents submit ‘no confidence’ petition for city manager, city attorney over data center

More than 800 Granbury residents urged the city council to consider a vote of “no confidence” against City Manager Chris Coffman and City Attorney Jeremy SoRelle, citing concerns over transparency, public records and the city's handling of the proposed Project Patriot data center development.

Resident Daniel Piatt presented the petitions during Tuesday night's public comment period, telling council members the signatures reflect a growing loss of public trust in the city's top administrative officials.

"I recognize that what we are asking tonight is extraordinary," Piatt said. "A vote of no confidence is not something that should ever be requested lightly."

A no-confidence vote would signal the council no longer has confidence in the city manager and city attorney, both appointed positions that can be removed by the council.

Currently, the city charter does not set guidelines for a no-confidence vote but does allow the council to remove employees through a majority vote.

The petitions mark the latest development in an ongoing dispute over the rezoning of the 2,000-acre Knox Ranch property, where Dallas-based Bilateral Energy LLC has proposed a power generation and data center project.

Courtesy / City of Granbury Knox Ranch was annexed by the City of Granbury from Hood County in January.

The proposal has drawn sustained opposition from residents who have questioned the city's transparency and decision making.

The petition targeting Coffman asks the council to remove him, alleging he misled the public about his knowledge of Project Patriot before the city annexed Knox Ranch.

The petition regarding SoRelle requests a formal review of his performance as city attorney, arguing the council should determine whether his legal guidance has met expectations for transparency and compliance with state law.

Following Piatt's remarks, resident Jacob Herbold echoed the petition organizers' concerns during his own public comments.

"Public trust is so important," Herbold told the council. “People in Granbury are concerned about the transparency, or lack of transparency, related to Project Patriot.”

Both petitions also reference a pending lawsuit filed by four Hood County property owners alleging city officials violated the Texas Open Meetings Act by coordinating a "walking quorum" during a tour of a Dallas-area data center.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

During his remarks, Piatt said the petitions were intended to restore public confidence in city government.

“These petitions are not about politics, they are about accountability," Piatt said. "The trust essential to effective public service has been broken, and I urge the council to replace them with leaders who will uphold transparency, accountability and faithfully serve the citizens of Granbury."

Mayor Jim Jarratt thanked Piatt for his comments and accepted the petition packet through the city secretary.

The council did not discuss the request or take action before moving to the next speaker, consistent with council rules governing public comment.

City spokesperson Jeff Newpher has previously said the city charter provides no mechanism requiring council action on a citizen petition seeking a vote of no confidence.

He has also said the pending litigation limits what city officials can publicly discuss about the controversy.

No action was taken on the petitions before the council adjourned Tuesday night's meeting.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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