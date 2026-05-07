Casinos are illegal in Texas. So why did Las Vegas Sands post casino software jobs in Dallas?

A year after Las Vegas Sands made an unsuccessful push to include casino gaming in a North Texas mixed-use development, the resort company has posted several jobs based out of Dallas on its website.

At least nine Dallas-based jobs had been posted on the Sands website in the last 30 days as of Thursday. Posted roles are for application architects, data engineers, and technology support. One position includes a senior product manager role that leads development of the casino management systems software "from the ground up".

A spokesperson with the company said that Sands does "not have any projects being undertaken in Dallas." However, the company has established an office in the area to centralize software development, strengthen operational efficiency, and "innovate at scale."

"DFW was selected for its strong concentration of skilled technology talent, robust infrastructure, and thriving innovation ecosystem supported by leading universities," Sands spokesperson Ron Reese said in an email. "The region’s connectivity across North America, cost-effective operating environment, and business-friendly policies enable sustainable growth and efficient collaboration with partners."

Sands proposed rezoning a mixed-use development in Irving last year that would have included casino gaming in its destination resort, pending legalization in Texas. Following strong pushback from Irving residents, Sands took out the casino-related portion of the development plans.

Those plans were ultimately approved by the Irving City Council without the casino gaming element.

It was not the first time Sands floated the idea of casino gaming in Texas.

Las Vegas Sands has lobbied to legalize gambling in Texas for years and formed the Texas Sands PAC in 2022.

Sands has more than 80 lobbyists registered in Texas as of 2026, according to the Texas Ethics Commission.

They also have North Texas ties outside of Irving and their office in Dallas. Miriam Adelson, a businesswoman and conservative political donor, has a controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

The team's governor, Patrick Dumont, also has a Sands connection. He is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The Dallas Mavericks have been part of months of speculation surrounding the future of Dallas City Hall.

The team is looking to leave American Airlines Center to build a new arena.

And the Dallas City Council will have to decide whether to sell the 11.8 acre site or potentially spend millions to repair the building. Speculation by Dallas residents and some council members about what could replace the current building has been wide-ranging — from a casino to a new Mavericks stadium.

Dumont previously said in a press conference that the team is committed to staying in Dallas. City staff have heard that the team has eyed both downtown and the Valley View Mall area

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert met with the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars about the teams' "futures in Dallas". Mavericks CEO Rick Welts said during a March sports economic panel that those discussions about the City Hall property happened more than a year ago.

Welts has also said there is "no project to talk about until the city would signal to us that there’s something to talk about."

City staff are currently reviewing more than 400 responses submitted to the open call for concepts for the City Hall site.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .