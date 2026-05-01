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Hemp Week
Efforts to regulate hemp sales in Texas have been confusing to follow. First state lawmakers attempted to ban consumable hemp altogether, but that legislation was vetoed by the Governor. Then the Department of State Health Services put new regulations in place, which are now on pause after being challenged in court. This week, KERA News is taking a deeper look at the issue every day — where things stand legally, why this has become such a hot-button issue in Texas and how local businesses could be impacted.

Texas can criminalize delta-8 for now — but hemp businesses can still sue to stop it, justices say

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT
Delta 8 THC Nerds Rope gummies and Delta 8 THC Nerds Bites, legal cannabis products sold by Natural Dragonfly Wellness, are viewed at their booth during the Florida Man Games, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Elkton, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Delta 8 THC Nerds Rope gummies and Delta 8 THC Nerds Bites, legal cannabis products sold by Natural Dragonfly Wellness, are viewed at their booth during the Florida Man Games, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Elkton, Fla.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday a group of hemp retailers can sue the Department of State Health Services for effectively criminalizing delta-8.

But the court lifted a temporary injunction granted against the department — meaning for now, DSHS has the authority to enforce a notice on its website making delta-8 illegal.

Justices ruled DSHS is protected by sovereign immunity — a legal principle that protects the state and state agencies from suit — because Texas law gives the agency's commissioner the authority to classify delta-8 as a Schedule I controlled substance.

Schedule I substances are defined at the federal and state level as drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, and possessing or distributing them has criminal consequences.

The court also ruled the website notice isn't subject to the Texas Administrative Procedure Act, dismissing the plaintiffs' claim that DSHS didn’t follow the proper rulemaking procedures when it issued the notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.
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Government Texas Supreme Courtmarijuanahemp
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
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