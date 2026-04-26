Hemp Week

Efforts to regulate hemp sales in Texas have been confusing to follow. First state lawmakers attempted to ban consumable hemp altogether, but that legislation was vetoed by the Governor. Then the Department of State Health Services put new regulations in place, which are now on pause after being challenged in court. This week, KERA News is taking a deeper look at the issue every day — where things stand legally, why this has become such a hot-button issue in Texas and how local businesses could be impacted.