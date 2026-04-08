City of Dallas names April 10 'Dolores Huerta Day' in honor of labor leader

The city of Dallas has named April 10 "Dolores Huerta Day" in honor of the American labor leader. City Council members approved the day on Wednesday and also removed Cesar Chavez Day from the list of city holidays following accusations of sexual abuse involving the United Farm Workers leader.

An investigation by The New York Times last month reported accusations that Chavez, who died in 1993, sexually abused women and girls, including Huerta.

Huerta released a statement on the same day the investigation was published, revealing that she experienced two separate coerced sexual encounters with Chavez. She also revealed she had two children with him and arranged for them to be raised by other families to have stable lives.

A six signature memo by Council Members Adam Bazaldua, Jesse Moreno, Jaime Resendez, Laura Cadena, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Donnell Willis requested references to Chavez be removed from the city's 2026 — and future — calendars.

A five signature memo signed by Bazaldua, Resendez, Cadena, Blackmon, and Moreno requested Dolores Huerta be recognized on her birthday, April 10.

Both resolutions were passed unanimously. The designation was made two days before Huerta's 96th birthday.

"Her story reminds us that behind many of our greatest movements are individuals who have had to navigate pain while still pushing forward change for others and generations to come," Bazaldua said.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers movement and is a labor leader and feminist activist. She remains active fighting for fair wages and working conditions.

Cadena said Huerta broke barriers for women, especially Latinas.

"As a Latina leader, she broke barriers and spaces where women, especially Latinas, were often excluded," Cadena said. "Proving that leadership rooted in courage and community can transform lives."

When news of the accusations against Chavez were first published, the first thing Dallas resident Soraya Santos thought was, "We can't have his name in the middle of downtown."

The resolutions made by the City Council did not include removing or renaming Cesar Chavez Boulevard. However, the six signature memo also recommended initiating a broader discussion to rename the downtown roadway.

Whether that happens or not, Santos said having a day named after Huerta was an incredible opportunity for Dallas. As a Latina, she said it was important to highlight the accomplishments of Huerta especially for young Latinas.

"I don't know that it would have happened otherwise, or certainly not as quickly," Santos said. "But if we had to learn about this these awful things that happened regarding Cesar Chavez and particularly Senora Huerta, if that's what opened the door for this to happen then maybe it can be something positive to come out of it."

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