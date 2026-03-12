© 2026 KERA News
Former Fair Park operator wants Dallas to pay $5M following contract dispute

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:17 AM CDT
“Contralto” points the way down the Esplanade at Fair Park. Photo:
Keren Carrión/KERA
The city of Dallas ended its contract between Oak View Group and Fair Park First in 2025 after an audit found $5 million in misallocated funds.

Former Fair Park subcontractor Oak View Group wants the city of Dallas to pay $5 million in damages after terminating its contract.

That's according to a legal notice obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Oak View Group, or OVG, was subcontracted with the nonprofit Fair Park First to oversee Fair Park in Dallas.

The city ended its contract with OVG and Fair Park First after an audit found $5 million in misallocated funds.

The News reports that OVG sent a legal notice to the city claiming Dallas breached its contract by refusing to pay invoices and reimburse expenses for work performed before the contract ended.

The city of Dallas has overseen Fair Park since its contract ended.

However, Oak View Group is still involved with management of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

KERA reached out to OVG and the city of Dallas and will update this story with a response.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

Government Government AccountabilityCity of DallasFair ParkDallas Convention Center
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is the Dallas Accountability Reporter for KERA News, covering city government and issues impacting Dallas residents. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
