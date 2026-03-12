Former Fair Park operator wants Dallas to pay $5M following contract dispute

Former Fair Park subcontractor Oak View Group wants the city of Dallas to pay $5 million in damages after terminating its contract.

That's according to a legal notice obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Oak View Group, or OVG, was subcontracted with the nonprofit Fair Park First to oversee Fair Park in Dallas.

The city ended its contract with OVG and Fair Park First after an audit found $5 million in misallocated funds.

The News reports that OVG sent a legal notice to the city claiming Dallas breached its contract by refusing to pay invoices and reimburse expenses for work performed before the contract ended.

The city of Dallas has overseen Fair Park since its contract ended.

However, Oak View Group is still involved with management of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

