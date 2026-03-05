Dallas City Attorney Tammy Palomino to retire after 23 years of service

Dallas City Attorney Tammy Palomino will retire at the end of April.

Palomino notified Mayor Eric Johnson and City Council of her retirement in a letter dated March 2 and published by D Magazine.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to have dedicated 23 years of my legal career to the City of Dallas and the Dallas City Attorney's Office," Palomino said in the letter. "I am proud of the work we do and the amazing attorneys in the City Attorney's Office who are also dedicated to serving this city."

She added that there was "never a best time to retire", but that her last day would be at the close of business on April 30.

The Dallas City Attorney’s Office is one of the largest municipal legal departments in the nation. The office handles a wide range of legal matters for the city, primarily in-house.

KERA News reached out to the city of Dallas for comment and will update this story with a response.

Palomino, who holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of San Francisco School of Law, joined the Dallas City Attorney’s Office in 2003 as a community prosecutor.

She joined the Municipal Regulatory Section two years after later and became chief of the section in 2014. She drafted ordinances, legal and advisory opinions, oversaw land use and zoning matters, and advised city boards, commissions, and council members on legal matters.

She was promoted to chief of the General Counsel Division in 2017 and later named First Assistant City Attorney in 2020.

Palomino was appointed Interim City Attorney in March 2023 and officially appointed to the role in October of that year.

KERA reported last year that Palomino was one of three city officials who received a pay raise. Her salary went from around $330,000 to $338,000.

Her retirement comes ahead of the next budget season and as the city tackles what it will do with its City Hall building.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .