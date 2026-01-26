City of Dallas closures continue due to inclement weather. Here's what is impacted

Many city of Dallas facilities and services will remain closed Tuesday as freezing temperatures continue following this weekend's inclement winter weather.

Minor roadway improvements are expected on Monday, however temperatures will remain below freezing which will cause slushy roads to refreeze overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerous cold conditions are forecasted until Tuesday morning with significant improvements expected during the day.

All public library branches will be closed, however residents can access the library catalog online at DallasLibrary.org. The library closure also includes the Vital Statistics office at the Dallas Central Library.

Dallas City Hall will be closed to the public as well and all city meetings scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled. Public safety and other critical services will continue to be provided.

The Dallas Municipal Court will also be closed and all court proceedings and jury duty set for Tuesday will be rescheduled.

The Department of Sanitation Services canceled all garbage, recycling, and brush and bulky collections for Monday. A determination for Tuesday services was not announced as of Monday at noon, but residents can track the latest updates online.

Both the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and the West Dallas Multipurpose Center will remain closed.

All WIC Clinics will be also closed through Tuesday. WIC clients in need of services can contact 214-670-7200 or email AskWIC@dallas.gov. Potential new WIC clients can visit TexasWIC.org to apply for services.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .