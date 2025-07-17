Denton council approves $254M in bonds to address growth and maintenance — without need for voter approval

The Denton City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the issuance of $254 million in certificates of obligation bonds to fund projects such as renovating the municipal court ($1 million), cleaning up the Police Department gun range ($2 million), replacing vehicles ($2.9 million) and adding a fire engine and police vehicles ($2.9 million).

According to Tuesday’s staff presentation, $27 million of the funds will be used to supplement projects from the 2019 general obligation bond election, and some of it will go toward replacing old and adding new infrastructure due to growth.

Unlike general obligation bonds, certificates of obligation bonds are approved by the council and don’t require voter approval — unless 5% of qualified voters within the jurisdiction petition for an election on the spending, according to the state comptroller’s office.

The state allows local governments to issue CO bonds for specific purposes such as public safety, facility renovations and utility system improvements.

Total amounts for each department are as follows:

General government — $33.6 million, a reduction of $1.34 million originally requested

Solid waste — $11.1 million

Water utility — $80.6 million

Wastewater utility — $77.1 million

Electric utility — $44 million, a reduction of $3.9 million originally requested

The city expects to receive the funding in late August.

Council members didn’t discuss the line items for the funding at their Tuesday night meeting, but they did offer comment at the council meeting May 20, when the bond items were first discussed. Council member Jill Jester, for example, questioned staff on if the amounts had been lowered based on budget forecasting and if they had been “worked thoroughly,” which staff affirmed.

“Well, I appreciate you all working to make sure we’re only doing this as necessary,” Jester said.

Devin Taylor, a member of the Public Utilities Board, mentioned at the board’s May 19 meeting that it was a significant amount of debt to address a significant list of projects that he said were necessary.

“A lot of this is related to the continued growth that we’re experiencing as a city,” Taylor said.

On Wednesday, council member Brian Beck said the council is in the process of adjusting the impact fees that developers pay to address the cost of new growth.

As of Sept. 30, the city had about $2.376 billion in total bond debt, of which about $1.3 billion is council-approved general obligation debt.

The $254 million approved Tuesday night will cover projects for several departments. Here are highlights of those projects and costs, rounded, from the staff presentation:

General government COs

Playground at North Pointe Park on Hercules Lane — $320,000

Implementation items for Denton’s Vision Zero transportation plan, with the goal of ending roadway fatalities — $1.17 million

Hickory Creek Road reconstruction and widening project Phase 3 — $8 million

Bonnie Brae Street widening project Phase 5 — $2 million

Solid waste

Cell 5 and 6 construction — $4 million

Vehicles (new additions) — $285,711

Vehicles (replacements) — $3.65 million

Water utility

Bonnie Brae project Phases 3, 5 and 6 — $1.68 million

Clear Creek slope maintenance — $1 million

Elm and Locust street improvements Phase 2 — $3 million

Ray Roberts Water Treatment Plant capacity rerate and performance upgrades — $29.2 million

Westgate Road project and drainage — $560,000

Wastewater utility

Bonnie Brae project Phases 3-6 wastewater upgrades — $2 million

Milam Creek Basin wastewater line and lift station — $24 million

Mingo/Ruddell Street quiet-zone sewer upgrades — $1 million

Service center renovations — $4 million

Electric utility