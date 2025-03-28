Dallas names four finalists for city fire chief

Dallas has named four finalists for the city's next Fire-Rescue Chief.

The candidates were selected from a list of 32.

The list of finalists includes:



Justin Ball, Interim Fire Chief, Dallas Fire-Rescue

Raymond Hill, Executive Assistance Chief, Fort Worth Fire Department

Samuel Peña, Former Fire Chief, Houston Fire Department

Todd Alt, Assistant Chief, Tampa, Florida Fire Rescue

“Dallas Fire-Rescue is a leader in the nation with innovative programs that provide emergency and medical services for all of whom we serve,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert in a press release. “DFR contributes to making Dallas one of the safest large cities in the country, and I am certain we have finalists who can continue to propel it forward.”

Former Fire Chief Dominique Artis stepped down from his position after he was named the city's Chief of Public Safety last year. Interim Fire Chief Justin Ball has filled the position since.

The interviews and meetings scheduled with the four candidates will be in the city hall's Flag Room on:

Thursday, April 3, 4-5 p.m.

Thursday, April 3, 5-6:30 p.m.

It comes after five finalists were named for the city's next police chief. The position has been left vacant since late last year when former Chief Eddie Garcia announced his resignation and his plans to move to Austin.

Tolbert started the national search for a permanent police chief earlier this year.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

