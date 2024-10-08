Texas lawmaker defends involvement in $20M federal grant process to Dallas leaders

Texas Rep. Yvonne Davis, a Dallas Democrat facing questions over her involvement in a $20 million federal grant process, defended herself to city leaders during Tuesday’s Dallas City Council meeting.

A memo obtained by KERA News and first reported by the Dallas Morning News written jointly by interim City Manager Kim Tolbert and Dallas Parks and Recreation Department Director John Jenkins alleged Davis had “atypical involvement” in naming American Rescue Act grant recipients.

The memo accused Davis of meddling in and delaying projects in potential violation of the law.

City officials told the News Davis handpicked projects and demanded the city issue payments immediately.

But during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, Davis said she would not apologize, and that she expected city staff to properly use the funds she secured from the American Rescue Act in 2021.

She said she wanted the money to go toward improving city parks in House District 111 — southwest Dallas — by investing in new swing sets, lights and restroom facilities.

"I brought the funding because I believe in that. I believe that we ought to show our values by our actions," Davis said.

KERA reached out to both Tolbert and Jenkins and will update this story with any response.

Davis said she wanted to build a restroom facility in place of portable toilets at a city park, but was not happy when city staff quoted her $300,000 for its construction.

"We build homes for $300,000," Davis said in her public comment to council members. "They wanted me to allow you to spend $152,000 for swing sets — yeah I'm going to object to that because you're gouging my community from needed resources to do meaningful things."

Former council member Vonciel Jones Hill was among several residents who spoke for accountability over the federal funds.

"To not move forth in accordance with the resolution that this council unanimously passed is ludicrous," Hill said. "And to give any credence to sending the money back without using it as intended is criminally insane."

Hill added that council members needed to ensure the money was spent as Davis intended.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Bazaldua called for an audit of Davis’ involvement, according to another memo obtained by the News.

“In all we do, we must lead with ethics and integrity in order to adequately represent and deliver results for the residents whom we serve,” he reportedly wrote.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!