Tarrant County commissioners vote to keep all college early voting sites

Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to keep all eight of its early voting sites at colleges Thursday, after Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare challenged some of those locations last week.

On Sept. 4, the Commissioners Court rejected a list of 50 proposed early voting sites. O’Hare questioned why the county uses colleges as early voting locations. He said it is not the county’s job to get students – or any group – to vote.

Republicans voted against Democrats to reject the list, 2-2. Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez was not present. A tie means the motion fails.

Ramirez led the charge to keep the college sites at a special meeting Thursday. He moved to approve the original list of 50 sites, plus one more staff were able to add.

“Reducing the number is not a priority,” he said.

The motion passed 4-1 after four and a half hours of public comment, with O’Hare the only dissenting vote. People in the packed commissioners courtroom cheered and clapped.

Before the Thursday meeting, county staff put together three new lists of potential early voting site locations. The proposals varied, but all included fewer total sites and fewer colleges than the original proposal.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, some Tarrant County College campuses, and UT Arlington faced being eliminated.

The Democratic members of the Commissioners Court were not at Thursday's meeting in person. Commissioners Roy Charles Brooks and Alisa Simmons were in Washington D.C. for travel previously approved by the Commissioners Court, they said.

O’Hare denied scheduling the meeting to exclude them, and both participated in the vote over Zoom.

Local Democrats mobilized against the proposed cuts to college voting sites.

State representatives and college students held a press conference at UTA Wednesday to advocate for keeping the sites. Some Democratic candidates threatened to sue if the cuts went through. The critics called the cuts an act of voter suppression aimed at voters of color.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Tarrant County College South Campus are in a zip code that’s 71% Hispanic, according to census data.

On Thursday, O’Hare repeated his concerns about polling sites that are close together, like UT Arlington and the Arlington Subcourthouse.

Running two sites about a mile apart is a waste, he said.

“At some point, we have to consider money, and every single time we have one of these locations, it’s at least $10,000,” he said.

Tarrant County Election Administrator Clint Ludwig previously explained those sites are close together because they’re both busy.

Campuses are not well suited to be voting sites, O’Hare said, calling them uninviting and inaccessible. Students are generally young and able-bodied and can walk to another location close by, he said.

Members of the public packed the commissioners courtroom, with people speaking for and against college voting sites.

Tyleyah Grimes told commissioners she’s a senior at UTA who juggles classes and work. Having a polling place on campus ensures that students can participate in the election, she said.

“It’s not just about 10 steps. We have busy days,” Grimes said.

Helen Gonzales said the county should get rid of the UTA polling place. She suggested UTA set up a shuttle system to get students to nearby voting centers.

“I’m sure the Republican Party or the Democratic Party at those universities would be more than willing to drive those independent voters to a polling place,” she said.

Parking problems can be improved without scrapping a site altogether, said Carol Raburn, who told commissioners she's an election worker in Arlington.

“Taking it away doesn’t make things better. Adding more makes things better,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

