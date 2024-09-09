Tarrant County to consider eliminating some college early voting locations under new proposals

Three new proposals from Tarrant County staff would not eliminate early voting sites at colleges, but they would reduce the number of locations.

Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare questioned the county's proposed early voting locations at colleges during a Commissioners Court meeting last week . He said it’s not the county’s job to make it easier for specific groups, like students, to vote.

Commissioners rejected the list of early voting locations, and county staff are coming back with three options ready for a vote on Thursday. The proposals vary, but all of them include fewer voting sites and fewer colleges.

Miranda Suarez / Tarrant County Draft Proposals Each proposal would eliminate some college early voting locations in Tarrant County, and some more than others.

All three proposals would eliminate early voting sites at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Tarrant County College South Campus. About 4,000 people voted early at each of these locations during the 2020 presidential election, according to county data.

Draft proposal #1 would eliminate the polling place at UT Arlington, which Tarrant County Election Administrator Clint Ludwig called one of the county’s busiest. O’Hare took issue with the UTA location, saying it’s too close to another polling place, the Arlington Subcourthouse.

Ludwig explained the locations are close together because they’re both busy.

Texas Republicans have pushed against college voting sites before. During the last legislative session, one state representative filed a bill to ban polling locations at colleges altogether .

Tarrant County GOP Chairman Bo French spoke against the original early voting sites list at Commissioners Court last week, and an email newsletter sent out Friday celebrated the rejection.

“On that list were several colleges and universities that Chairman French thought might not serve the community well and could lean liberal,” the newsletter said.

The newsletter called the rejection of college voting sites “a serious win for Republicans in Tarrant County.”

"Chairman French is committed to ensuring Republicans have a fighting chance in our elections so that we can win in November and keep Tarrant County red,” it read.

High-profile Democrats have been seeing more success in Tarrant County in recent elections, while Republicans still tend to win down-ballot.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke lost his Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz in 2018, but he did win Tarrant County . In 2020, President Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Tarrant County since Lyndon B. Johnson .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org . You can follow Miranda on X @MirandaRSuarez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.