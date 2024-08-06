Tarrant County Sheriff declines to brief commissioners on operating procedures

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office declined to give a briefing on current standard operating procedures that apply to the jail during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

The briefing was requested by Commissioner Alisa Simmons following a report by KERA, which found the Sheriff's Office restraint and use of force policies have not been updated in more than 15 years.

In a statement read off by Chandler Merritt, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said TCSO is "heavily" mandated by rules and regulations and follows state guidelines along with county policies. He added that a public discussion about the Sheriff's Office policies would not be productive. Waybourn was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

Despite his absence, Simmons asked several questions directed at him anyway.

"I hope the sheriff will watch this and get back to me or us with some answers," she said.

Simmons said she submitted an open records request for the standard operating procedures in July but had not received them as of Tuesday.

"I believe that requesting something as simple as the Sheriff's departments and SOP's for how this Sheriff's office operates is very appropriate for me in this role as County commissioner," she said.

Commissioners Roy Brooks and Manny Ramirez also spoke in favor of transparency when it came to Sheriff's Office policies.

Brooks said that it was irrelevant whether the policies were internal or state standards.

"We deserve as a body the right to be briefed on what they are, and I don't think that the sheriff should be deciding what this board, what we can hear and what we can't," Brooks said.

Ramirez said that industry-wide law enforcement general orders and certain SOP's are publicly available online.

"I do think in this instance, radical transparency is probably the best policy," Ramirez said. "So I would love to see, the general orders published."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

