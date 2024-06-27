Horse-drawn carriages can continue to operate in Dallas — for now

Horse-drawn carriages will still be rolling along Dallas streets — at least for now.

Dallas City Council members sent a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages from city streets back to committee to get more data and public comment on the service.

The proposed amendment in front of council members would remove all language allowing horse-drawn carriages in city rules governing transportation-for-hire rules, overseen by the Department of Aviation. The Quality of Life, Arts and Culture committee recommended the ban during its April meeting, citing concerns over horse and human safety on Dallas roads and encouraging a move toward an electric alternative.

But the majority of council members agreed to pump the brakes on completely banning horse-drawn carriages Wednesday.

“I understand that there’s a lot of emotion,” said District 7 council member Adam Bazaldua, chair of the Quality of Life committee. “I understand that people have some financial interest, even, in what their testimony is. We need to discuss how we can get through those hardships.”

Animal rights activists like Gloria Carbajal with Ban Horse Carriages Dallas and Jodie Wiederkehr with the Chicago Alliance for Animals have awaited a vote to ban horse-drawn carriages in Dallas for years.

They cited news reports of a horse getting spooked and injuring two people during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in South Dallas in 2012, two carriage incidents in Highland Park in 2014 and 2015, and a carriage driver’s death in 1994, reported by a Pennsylvania newspaper.

They also shared with KERA photos and videos of horses riding in more than 100-degree heat, among what they said were other violations of city guidelines. Horses cannot work when the temperature is higher than 99 degrees Fahrenheit or when the thermal heat index exceeds 150, according to city rules.

Wiederkehr said it doesn’t matter where or when accidents happen — it’s only a matter of time before it happens in Dallas.

“If laws regarding seat belts and speed limits have been enacted throughout the United States to protect the public, then why do those who champion horse carriages downplay these serious safety concerns just because it didn’t happen in their city?” she said.

The city’s aviation leader said staff doesn’t have any record of complaints about horse-drawn carriages, crashes or other incidents involving carriages over the past five years, but he said that doesn’t mean incidents haven’t happened.

Northstar Carriage is the only horse-drawn carriage company permitted to operate within Dallas and is allowed to operate five carriages. Owner Brian High denied any allegations his business mistreats horses. In an interview with KERA, he said the horse heat index is more important than temperature in determining whether it’s safe outside for the animals.

High said special events involving horse carriages have been mischaracterized as rogue operators giving rides without permits. He called any incidents cited in Dallas “PETA propaganda.”

“This body as a whole still has not gathered the necessary information on this matter that has such devastating consequences to my family and my employees,” he said. “Remember, this business not only feeds human mouths but livestock, including retired carriage horses for whom our farm is their sanctuary and forever home.”

High also condemned Wiederkehr’s outside influence on Dallas horse-drawn carriage operations as a resident of Chicago, where a ban went into effect in 2021. Other speakers echoed that sentiment, advocating for Northstar’s freedom as a business and the nostalgic appeal of horse carriage rides.

District 14 council member Paul Ridley’s suggested amending city rules to prevent horses from giving carriage rides when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees and to require operators to maintain a log of when their horses take breaks and any incidents that occur on the job. The council rejected that motion.

Ridley voted against asking the full city council to consider a ban during the April Quality of Life committee meeting. He said Wednesday the horse-drawn carriage debate is an example of when the council should aim for its goal of being data-driven, not emotionally driven in its decisions.

“The data indicates that this is a safe activity,” he said. “The data indicates that this is a business that observes all city regulations. The data indicates that there is no reason to ban this business from our city streets.”

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on X @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.