Arlington City Council delays vote on median park improvements due to misunderstanding

Arlington City Council members postponed a vote to exempt five properties from an improvement district that would fund a median park on Lamar Boulevard.

The proposal Tuesday would have excluded five properties from what’s known as public improvement district (PID), which collects money from businesses based on taxable property values to finance improvements and maintenance.

Some property owners in October objected to the formation of the PID. Arlington City Council was also set to vote on an ordinance to accept and approve the 2023 assessment roll for the district.

However, multiple property owners told the council they originally misunderstood – or still did not understand – their financial obligation if involved in the PID.

Council voted 8-0 to table both votes. District 4 Council Member Andrew Piel was absent.

“I hate to continue stuff for the sake of doing it, but I prefer to have a more accurate reflection of people’s understanding of their involvement,” said Mayor Jim Ross.

The PID, requested by developer The Nehemiah, LLC, would be used to maintain and possibly expand a median that holds walking paths, a pavilion and seating in the middle of Lamar Boulevard. The city will likely contract The Nehemiah, LLC to manage the district.

Helen Moise, District 1 council member, said during the afternoon meeting that expanding the park area and walking paths will bring value to nearby businesses, especially if new ones come in along Lamar Boulevard

“Hopefully someday when I’m gone, as that land all the way to Collins (Street) is developed, I think we’d like to see that park, path, trail, whatever you call it – that linear park – kind of run all the way to Collins as an enhancement for the whole area,” she said.

Moise said the property values would not make or break the amount needed to finance improvements.

At 1.8 cents per $100 valuation, the Lamar Boulevard PID would levy around $33,691 from participating business owners. The original boundaries that include all 19 businesses would have levied about $34,168 from business owners.

The city will contribute $25,000 to the PID per year — the amount the city would have paid to maintain the park without PID funding. Texas Health Resources will also contribute $15,000 annually and Arlington Commons Lands will provide $20,000 annually until construction on their properties is complete.

Revenue for the PID under the boundaries proposed Tuesday was estimated around $93,548.

Moise said during the afternoon work session that she would support the amended PID boundaries.

“My position was, ‘Let’s not fight over a few hundred dollars a year,’” Moise said.

Barbara Odom-Wesley, at-large District 8 council member, asked if the vote would set a precedent for other businesses to opt out.

“What if everyone on the south side of Lamar … decided they didn’t want to participate and now we’ve set a precedent if you don’t want to participate, then it’s OK, you don’t have to participate?” she asked.

City Manager Trey Yelverton said the city may ask business owners to participate in the PID whenever they come to the city.

“You either let them benefit or let everyone not benefit,” he said.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

