Grand Prairie official tapped to lead Arlington Economic Development Corporation

The city of Arlington named Marty Wieder executive director of the Arlington Economic Development Corporation and the second person to head the taxpayer-funded entity.

Wieder, Wieder, Grand Prairie’s economic development director of seven years, has spent much of his career in economic development roles around North Texas. He began his career at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce in 1989 and worked on the retention of the General Motors Plant. He was also involved in early plans to build what is now known as Choctaw Stadium for the Texas Rangers.

Most recently, his work contributed to the EpicCentral development in Grand Prairie, as well as projects with Bell Flight and CarParts.com.

Wieder said in a statement he’s excited to return to his “hometown” and “further Arlington’s economic future.”

“I’ll begin by asking key stakeholders to share their thoughts and ideas about the AEDC and Arlington’s economy,” he wrote. “I believe that people support what they help create – we really do want to establish a sustainable culture that builds on existing relationships and fosters new ones. Relationships are the key to quality economic development.”

Wieder has held leadership positions for entities including the cities of Colleyville and North Richland Hills. He also worked for former Arlington Mayor and U.S. Rep. Tom Vandergriff.

A quarter-cent of Arlington’s sales tax goes toward the AEDC, which began operations in 2021. Broderick Green, the corporation’s first executive director, left last fall for a job with the Greater Washington Partnership.

Wieder will inherit a corporation that has funded $34.5 million in projects, ranging from small business initiatives to the redevelopment of Sheraton Arlington Hotel through a city partnership. Leaders with the AEDC told Arlington City Council earlier this month they’re focused on getting the word out about the corporation through community and business engagement.

Michael Jacobson, AEDC board president and Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce CEO, said in a statement that Wieder’s roots will “add value to this organization on day one.”

“He has the knowledge, the capacity and the skillset to hit the ground running, build a strong economic development team and deliver on the promise we have with the citizens of Arlington to foster a vibrant and prosperous community,” Jacobsen said.

