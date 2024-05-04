Denton reelects Mayor Gerard Hudspeth for third, final term

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has won his third and final term with 71% of the vote, according to unofficial results with 100% of precincts reporting Saturday.

His challengers in the mayoral race, Lucas Wedgeworth and Stephen Dillenberg, received 23.91% and 5.31% of the vote, respectively.

Hudspeth has said he plans to focus his final term on city issues such as homelessness.

Hudspeth seemed to have little to worry about since both of his challengers weren't as active this campaign season as his past opponents have been.

Dillenberg, a local contractor, attended local voter forums but didn't have a clear plan for how he would lead the city besides into more lawsuits over issues outside of what some council members considered their purview.

Wedgeworth, who teaches high school in Sanger, had illness affecting his household, which he said prevented him from attending several forums. But that didn't stop him from getting nearly 24% of the vote.