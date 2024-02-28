New townhomes in Arlington entertainment district get city hall approval

After years of being unable to garner interest in an office space off Ballpark Way, developer Mojy Haddad will have the chance to attract residents who would like to live in townhomes near Arlington’s entertainment district.

Haddad’s plan would bring 68 townhomes to an empty plot of land near office space. Sheila Nagy, a realtor for the Main 7 townhome development near UT Arlington, said the Townhomes at Ballpark would have a similar layout and impact.

“We have been very pleased with the sales at Main 7 and believe the Townhomes at Ballpark will sell even faster and for potentially higher prices than Main 7 due to their proximity to the entertainment district and two major highways as well as other amenities,” she said.

Nagy estimated townhomes would sell between $450,000 and $650,000.

The proposal earned City Council approval Tuesday night after planning and zoning commissioners narrowly denied Haddad’s rezoning request in early January amid concerns about housing density and its proximity to a neighborhood. Haddad successfully appealed his case to council during a Jan. 23 meeting.

He returned Feb. 27 with revisions to his proposal, including closing off an entrance from Creekwood Drive, preserving more trees, removing balconies that overlook the surrounding neighborhood and decreasing the number of three-story units. Haddad also said he would prohibit short-term rentals on the property.

Nearby residents reprised their concerns Tuesday night, including the fear that the townhomes could be rented out in the future.

“Some are watching right now to see how this goes because (planned developments) are precedents. This precedent may not go in the direction of the city or any of us who are residents want it,” said Mark Swain.

Lisa Whetstone said she moved to North Arlington at a time when there were not as many apartments in the area.

“I bet if you surveyed the majority of North Arlington people, they would say the same thing,” Whetstone said. “If people wanted to live near structures like this, they would live in Deep Ellum, they would live in Uptown. There are plenty of these communities in the DFW area, and plenty of these communities that do it well.”

Haddad assured council the townhomes would increase the property values of nearby neighborhoods and that the units would not be rentable.

“This is not an apartment community, this is not a multifamily (development), this is not a rental unit,” he said.

Helen Moise, who represents North Arlington on council, said Haddad develops high-quality spaces, and that townhomes are more in demand than when she and Haddad bought homes when land was cheaper.

“The land’s too expensive and we’re pricing everyone who’s new to Arlington out of homes because they can’t afford the lots to build the homes on,” Moise said.

Council approved Haddad’s rezoning request 7-0. Mayor Jim Ross and District 3 Council Member Nikkie Hunter were absent.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

