Meet the candidates vying for their party’s nomination during debates in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Report is helping you know where your candidates stand ahead of primary Election Day, March 5.

This week, the Fort Worth Report, alongside fellow nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations KERA, SteerFW and theLeague of Women Voters, will have two nights of candidate forums for U.S. House District 12, Texas House District 97, tax-assessor collector and Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1.

The debates are free to attend and will be livestreamed on the Fort Worth Report’s YouTube channel.

CEO and publisher Chris Cobler will moderate the first night of Republican debates beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Texas Wesleyan University. The Republican debate is sold out. Republican candidates running for U.S. House District 12, Texas House District 97 and tax-assessor collector will field questions submitted by readers and written by Fort Worth Report journalists.

Managing editor Thomas R. Martinez is set to moderate the second night at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8. You may still reserve a free ticket to the event here. The debates will feature Democratic candidates running for the U.S. House District 12, Texas House District 97 and Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1.

Here’s what you need to know about the event: Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 8

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Texas Wesleyan University at the Nick and Lou Martin University Center, second-floor ballroom

Forums for Day 1: Republican candidates for U.S. House District 12, Texas House District 97, Tax-Assessor Collector

Forums for Day 2: Democratic candidates for U.S. House District 12, Texas House District 97 and Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1

The deadline to register to vote was Feb. 5. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, and ends Friday, March 1. You may read all of the Fort Worth Report’s election coverage here.

The Report and its partners selected the three races to spotlight for each night based on the races that are the most contested in each party’s primary. At the end of the three sessions, the party chairs will be invited to do brief introductions of the other candidates on the ballot. Supporters are asked to leave campaign material in the Martin Center foyer and to not bring it into the ballroom.

Report readers were encouraged to submit questions in advance. A selection of those as well as reporter questions will be asked.

