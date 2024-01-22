Arlington police initiative creates faster ways for investigators to get private security footage

Arlington police launched a camera sharing initiative to make it easier for investigators to obtain security footage from business owners and residents.

Residents can register their cameras through the police department website for the program Connect Arlington in order to directly upload footage to the department, and for the department to quickly identify cameras that may have caught a crime in progress.

Business owners in addition to registering their cameras can purchase hardware that gives APD’s Real Time Crime Center live access to participants’ camera feeds. Businesses can choose which cameras the department can access and can opt in or out of sharing at any time.

The cheapest option for business owners to participate in the camera integration starts at $350 for four cameras, plus an annual $150 subscription.

Chief Al Jones said the department wants to maintain people’s privacy while allowing the department to work more efficiently.

“We also want to make sure our residents take part in this great program because it’s going to make our city much safer,” Jones said.

The department has contracted with the company Fusus for the program. The company works with 250 other cities including Atlanta and Orlando, Fla.

Fusus CEO Christopher Lindenau said in a written statement that agencies that start camera sharing programs like Arlington’s see more community engagement.

“When it comes to public safety, change is best done in concert with those who you are trying to protect as a joint initiative,” Lindenau wrote.

Arlington City Council approved a two-year, $324,000 contract between the police department and Fusus in 2022, according to city council agenda archives.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.