Need mental health support? These Tarrant County organizations can help

Mental health crises can happen to anyone.

Organizations in Tarrant County offer a wide range of services for those who need help. Here are some options in case you, your child or anyone you know may need assistance.

Contact 911 if you or your child are in immediate danger or need.

ACH Child and Family Services

ACH Child and Family Services serves all children, youth and families in need. Even if ACH programs are not a good fit, counselors will find a way to help. The nonprofit offers several services:

Crisis intervention

Foster care and adoption

Family services

Residential services

Community-based care

People who need support can call 817-335-4673 or 888-296-8099.



Cowtown Clubhouse

Cowtown Clubhouse provides opportunities for people living with mental illness to work, learn and build relationships for meaningful and productive lives. The organization offers people access to medical and psychiatric services in a caring and safe environment.

My Health My Resources of Tarrant County

My Health My Resources of Tarrant County provides community-based services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, substance use disorders and young children with developmental delays.

MHMR operates several phone lines for people who need help during a mental health crisis:

For children newborn to 5 years of age, Help Me Grow North Texas is available at 844-NTX-KIDS.

For youth 6 to 17 years of age, Help Me Thrive North Texas is available at 844-NTX-TEEN.

ICARE crisis line is always available at 800-866-2465.

Lena Pope

Lena Pope, a nonprofit organization focused on the well-being of children and families, offers counseling services for children, families and individuals.

Lena Pope accepts insurance, including Medicaid and CHIP, and provides financial assistance based on income and family size for individuals without insurance or who cannot afford to use their insurance.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County

SafeHaven of Tarrant County supports survivors and children of abusive relationships. The hotline, answered by professionally trained and bilingual staff, is free and available 24/7.

You can contact the hotline at 877-701-7233.

Tarrant Cares

Tarrant Cares is an online information service for individuals, families, caregivers and agencies. While it does not provide direct service, it leads you to multiple organizations that provide different services within Tarrant County for family wellness.

The Women’s Center

The Women’s Center, a Tarrant County-based organization, has a wide array of services that help women, men and children in crisis.

The Women’s Center offers individual counseling for people at its Fort Worth and Arlington offices. Counseling is available for individuals, couples and families.

You can contact The Women’s Center at 817-927-4040.

The organization’s help line is 817-927-4000.

MentalHealthTX

MentalHealthTX connects Texans to a provider who can help with some mental health crises.

The site is part of the Texas Statewide Behavioral Health Coordinating Council.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help domestic violence survivors in over 200 languages. Advocates are trained to prepare for crisis intervention support, safety planning, education, advocacy and referrals for survivors.

Survivors can call 800-799-7233, chat live or text “START” to 88788.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a free help line at 800-662-4357 that is open 24/7 for mental health support in English or Spanish.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is another resource available to those in a crisis. You can call or text the lifeline at 988.

Fort Worth Report is part of the Mental Health Parity Collaborative, a group of newsrooms that are covering stories on mental health care access and inequities in the U.S. The partners on this project include The Carter Center, The Center for Public Integrity, and newsrooms in select states across the country.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.