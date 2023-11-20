Looking to get rid of excess food this holiday? Here’s where and how you can donate

Americans likely will waste 312 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving, according to ReFED, a nonprofit focused on reducing food waste.

Dinner hosts can reduce that waste by planning their shopping trips, ensuring guests are prepared to take home leftovers and making room in the freezer.

However, if you’re still left with excess packaged food after the holidays, or just feel the need to give back, here’s how you can donate food and meals around Tarrant County.

Christian Community Assistance Fort Worth

Christian Community Assistanceaccepts donations throughout November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 1903 W. Bowie St., Fort Worth. Right now, they’re accepting supplies to go into Thanksgiving bags. You can find the ingredients accepted and more information here. The nonprofit also accepts cash donations.

H.I.M. Food Bank

Mansfield’s H.I.M. Food Bankis open for drop-off donations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 150 S. Sixth Ave., Mansfield. The nonprofit can accept dry, shelf-stable, refrigerated and frozen food items, prepared foods and food service items. If you have questions about what products they can accept, call the donations department at 817-453-3663.



Community Food Bank

The Community Food Bank accepts food and non-food donations after hours and on weekends at 3000 Galvez Ave., Fort Worth. Canned meats and vegetables, pasta, beans, rice, peanut butter, jelly, snacks, cereals, coffee and diced fruit cups. Call 817-899-6884 to make arrangements.



Funky Town Fridge

You can place food donations at Funky Town Fridges placed around Fort Worth. Donated food must be nonperishable and show its complete and unobscured original label, including name of the item/food, manufacturer information, list of ingredients and expiration or sell-by date.

Fridges are located at:

United Fort Worth Justice Center, 2308 Vaughn Blvd., Fort Worth

Ave K Church of Christ, 3209 Avenue K, Fort Worth

Goodwill North Central Texas Headquarters, 4005 Campus Dr., Fort Worth

Northside Inter-Community Agency, 1600 Circle Park Blvd., Fort Worth

Westside Presbyterian Church, 8700 Chapin Road, Fort Worth

WestAid

You can donate money and food to WestAid from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 7940 Camp Bowie West. The nonprofit currently needs canned fruit and vegetables, boxed macaroni and cheese, stuffing mix and instant potatoes.

See an organization missing? Email rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org to have them added to the list.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.