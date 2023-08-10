Tarrant County homeowners could save money on property taxes next year

The average Tarrant County homeowner could see a lower property tax bill if the county adopts a new, lower proposed tax rate.

For every $100 a home is worth, homeowners would pay about $0.1945, a three-cent reduction from the current tax rate. The average taxable value of a single-family home in Tarrant County is $285,021, so the average homeowner would pay the county $554.

In past years, even when the tax rate went down, rising home values meant people were still paying more in taxes, county data shows.

That’s not the case under the new proposed tax rate, which would save the average single-family homeowner about $44, County Administrator G.K. Maenius said at a budget hearing Thursday.

"This will be one of the first times that I can remember that there will actually be a decrease in the amount of taxes that a homeowner will be paying, even though the average value of residences in Tarrant County have increased," Maenius said.

“I’m sorry, could you repeat that?” County Judge Tim O’Hare joked.

Courtesy / Tarrant County This chart shows how the county's property tax rate has gone down year after year, as the average home value -- and tax bill -- has gone up. The new proposed tax rate would buck that trend.

Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, KUT reported in February . In June, Tarrant County approved two new homestead exemptions to offer relief.

Tarrant County taxes make up about 10% of homeowners’ total tax bill, with some variance depending on where they live, Tarrant County spokesperson Bill Hanna explained. School districts make up a bigger part, from just under 50% of the bill in Fort Worth ISD to 59% in Keller ISD.

The new proposed property tax rate is a 13.2% reduction compared to last year’s. O’Hare campaigned on a promise to pursue a 20% cut. He praised county staff for their work in drafting the new county budget.

"There have been sacrifices made by multiple departments, and this is remarkable to see this,” O'Hare said.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 totals $896 million, $8 million less than the previous budget .

County departments are seeking 21 new positions, according to budget documents. Some highlights:



Elections Administration is asking for an employee to handle public information requests. The department got more than 400 requests in fiscal year 2023.

The Medical Examiner’s Office wants two more autopsy technicians to handle an increasing caseload. The current technicians handle 457 cases a year, while the recommended number is 250 cases, according to the county – citing guidance from the National Association of Medical Examiners.

Juvenile Services requested two new mental health therapists, to care for “the increased number of juvenile individuals with acute mental health issues."

Commissioners can make changes to the tax rate and the budget until the final approval date, which is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org . You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.