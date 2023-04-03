Your 2023 municipal elections voter guide for North Texas

Check your registration status

Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote in the upcoming election. You can look up your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website , and make any necessary updates to your name or address.

Not registered? Fill out a voter registration application, and turn it in to your county election office. Find a list of election administrators by county here . Texas does not allow voters to register online (except when updating your driver's license information), but you can fill out a digital copy of your voter registration application, print it and mail it to your county election administrator. You can also contact your local elections office directly for help completing the registration process. April 6 is the deadline to register to vote in the May 6 election.

Voter ID requirements

You’ll be asked to present a photo ID at the polls. Texas voters can present any one of these seven forms of ID when voting in person.

Voters who don’t have and can’t reasonably obtain an approved form of ID can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present an alternate form of ID, such as a utility bill or bank statement, to cast their ballot.



Can I vote by mail?

Texas only allows mail-in voting for specific groups, including people 65 and older and those who are sick or disabled. The state has also implemented stricter ID requirements, and thousands of Texans who voted in the March primaries saw their mail-in ballots rejected under the new rules. You can check to see if you’re eligible, and apply for a mail-in ballot, on the Texas Secretary of State’s website . You can also track the status of your mail-in ballot online.



When and where to vote

If you want to avoid long lines and crowds, voting early in person may be your best bet. Any registered voter in Texas is eligible, and you can vote early at any polling place in your county. In-person early voting for the May election begins on April 24 and ends May 2.

Voting in person on Election Day will look different depending on the county you live in. Some North Texas counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place on Election Day, while others require you to vote at a specific location. Find more information about the regulations and voting locations in your county below:



Election Day is May 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re still waiting in line to vote when the polls close, you’re eligible to cast your ballot.

Accessibility

Texas allows voters with special needs to get assistance at the polls . Those who need help with English translation may also use an interpreter.

Voters who are unable to enter a polling place may also ask to vote curbside. If you’d like to use this option, state officials recommend calling ahead to let election workers know you’d like to cast your ballot curbside.