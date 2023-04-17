Arlington voters will decide whether city gets new police, fire stations and rebuilt roads

Lemuel Randolph, deputy city manager, said the 2023 package targets aging infrastructure that has resulted from Arlington's near-buildout status, including roads that need to be repaired, as well as demand for new police and fire stations.

"Through this program, we're trying to provide for a longer life for assets so that our citizens and visitors can participate in all the activities in Arlington in a manner that they don't have to worry about their cars being misaligned because of potholes and cracks in the infrastructure," Randolph said.

Early voting in Arlington and Tarrant County runs April 24-May 2. Election day is May 6.



Proposition A: Street improvements

At nearly $219.5 million for 12 projects, Arlington's proposition A is the most expensive proposal on the ballot. The proposition includes four major roadway projects, as well as a $44 million program to rebuild residential streets.

The city will target residential roads that have scored 50 or lower on the overall condition index (OCI), a widely used metric among municipalities to determine the roadways most in need of repairs.

"Those are roads that our residents complain about the most because they're in their neighborhoods. They're impacted by them on a daily basis," Randolph said.

Other projects include:



Widening of Randol Mill Road between Cooper and Collins streets from four to six lanes, as well as installation of curbs, gutters, streetlights, drainage and sidewalks: $35.85 million.

Reconstruction of Park Row Drive between New York Avenue and State Highway 360 that includes installation of curbs, underground and floodplain damage, gutters, streetlights, sidewalks and upgraded storm sewer and sewer systems: $43 million.

Widening of Mansfield Webb Road between Collins Street and New York Avenue to four lanes, installation of traffic lights, gutters, underground drainage, sidewalks/side paths and streetlights: $33.5 million.

Reconstruction of Sherry Street from Park Row Drive to Pioneer Parkway. The two-lane road would also come with sidewalks, streetlights, traffic signals, water and sewer infrastructure and storm drain improvements: $25.5 million.

The package also includes funding for new and existing sidewalks, intersection improvements, creating safe routes to school and irrigation repairs.

Proposition B: Parks and recreation

This $24.65 million package includes:



$7 million for construction of a new aquatic facility at Woodland West Park Aquatic Center.

$6.9 million towards Village Creek Linear Park Trail to construct a 1.5-mile, 12-foot trail that connects Village Creek Historical Area to Pioneer Parkway.

$6.7 million for the N.L. Robinson Park's master plan development, design, engineering, construction plans and phase one of construction.

$4 million to replace playground parts at parks across the city.

$3 million to renovate the gym, elevators and restrooms, as well as improvements to the fitness rooms, classroom, basketball court, rock climbing wall, arena and classroom.

$2.1 million to replace Fielder Park restrooms and renovate basketball and tennis courts.

Proposition C: Public safety facilities

Fire Chief Don Crowson told city council during a March 21 afternoon meeting that building an 18th fire station is paramount to decreasing response time in central-southwest Arlington.

The bond calls for about $9.3 million for the station's design and construction at 2015 Mayfield Road. The city already owns the 5-acre property.

"It's a perfect situation for us if citizens pass the bond package ... We're excited about that opportunity," Crowson said.

Nearby stations are considered "high need," or receive more than 3,500 calls a year, Randolph said.

"We believe it will reduce response times for those areas in central Arlington," he said.

Police have also asked for $15 million to design and construct a North Police Substation and Evidence Storage Facility.

The city purchased property housing an old antique store at 1715 E. Lamar Blvd. for $2.93 million in January 2021 from Take the Lamar Way Home LLC. Jim Parajon, former deputy city manager, lauded the building's condition and parking at the time.

The facility was originally meant to just house storage. Voters in 2018 approved a $6 million bond project for an evidence storage room. However, Parajon said the site was large enough to build a police substation.

Randolph said discussions about a north Arlington police substation go back at least a decade.

"Particularly with the development and continued development of the entertainment district, there was an interest in putting more resources kind of closer to that area," he said.

The $30.1 million proposition includes $5.8 million for improvements at various police stations' and fire stations' HVACs, roofs, elevators and windows, as well as the installation of generators.



Propositions D and E

Proposition D proposes spending $3 million on structural and mechanical system repairs for city hall and the city tower.

Proposition E would direct $1.1 million towards replacing roofs, windows, HVACs and generator installations at multiple library locations.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

