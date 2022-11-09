Sommerman looks likely to win in Northern Dallas Commissioner district; Jenkins, Creuzot reelected

Democrat Andrew Sommerman is close to winning the race for District 2 on the Dallas County Commissioners Court over incumbent J.J. Koch, the lone Republican on the court.

Unofficial results posted at 5 a.m. show Sommerman ahead with about 53% of votes in the district to Koch’s 47%. All but three of the county's 462 vote centers had reported at that time.

The district includes northwest Dallas County, the Park Cities, and some neighborhoods of the City of Dallas.

The district is currently the only seat on the five-member commissioners court held by a Republican. The boundaries were redrawn last year after the 2020 Census. Conservative areas like Rowlett and Sachse were moved into another district.

Koch has held the seat since 2019. He ran for reelection saying he would bring party diversity to the court and make the county run more efficiently.

During the surge of the Delta subvariant of COVID-19 last year, he refused to wear a mask in the commissioners courtroom because he said County Judge Clay Jenkins did not have the legal authority to order masks in the court.

The issue is still tied up in a lawsuit involving Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates. Sommerman is one of the lawyers representing Jenkins in the suit.

Sommerman and Koch agreed on several policy issues, particularly related to expanding mental health offerings in the county and lowering the property tax rate.

The commissioners court sets tax rates, spends money, and appoints officials to county boards and commissions. Two other members won reelection: Commissioner Elba Garcia, a Democrat who represents the western part of the county, and Democratic County Judge Clay Jenkins.

It’s unclear how eliminating the last Republican from the panel will affect its debate or decisions. Democrats have controlled the majority of the votes on the board for about a decade.

“We don’t represent parties, we represent districts in our commissioners court,” Sommerman told KERA in late September. “I will represent Republicans and Democrats — everyone — fairly.”

Jenkins and Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot both faced well-financed Republican opponents, but easily defeated them in a county where President Joe Biden won by more than 30 percentage points in 2020.

Jenkins beat business owner Lauren Davis 62% to 38%, according to unofficial results posted at 5 a.m. Creuzot defeated his predecessor, Faith Johnson, 59% to 41%.

“Over the next four years, we’ll increase access to mental health care, and all forms of health coverage,” Jenkins said in an election night statement. “We’ll improve broadband, and we’ll reach out and get that free broadband under the American Connectivity Plan to over 200,000 more households here in Dallas County.”

Jenkins also promised to increase affordable housing options for residents.

