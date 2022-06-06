Dallas County Jail passes new inspection

“We have made and will continue to make improvements at every level, to ensure that our jail system meets or exceeds state standards,” said Sheriff Marian Brown.

The jail had been out of compliance with state standards since it failed an inspection in February . It was the second year in a row.

Among other things, the jail was dinged for incorrect documentation of observations of suicidal inmates. Inspectors also found dozens of inoperable doors – part of an ongoing problem. The Dallas Morning News found there were in fact hundreds of “inoperative” doors.

An email to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was not immediately returned.

Corrections officers have complained about low staffing and forced overtime. Inmates are in an ongoing lawsuit over the jail’s policies at the onset of the pandemic.

