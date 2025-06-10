North Texas records 6 days of unhealthy air quality levels in peak ozone season

By the second week of June, the Dallas-Fort Worth region had seen six days in 2025 where the region’s ozone reached unhealthy levels.

That number is down slightly from the seven Ozone Action Day alerts made between May and June 8, 2024, for North Texas, according to the latest data from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the agency tasked with monitoring the region’s air quality.

In total, Dallas-Fort Worth saw 43 ozone alerts in 2024.

North Texans could see more alerts later this year from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency responsible for regulating and enforcing federal air quality standards, as ozone season for the region runs from March to October.

Ozone Action Day forecasts are made daily by the state commission so the public, industries and businesses can take preventative measures to reduce pollutants contributing to ozone formation.

Ground level ozone forms when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds emitted from human activities and natural sources react in the presence of hot, sunny weather. Sources that largely contribute to ozone include vehicle emissions, industrial facilities, chemical and power plants, refineries, paints and motorized lawn equipment.

The gas can lead to an array of health problems, primarily respiratory issues such as worsened asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and congestion, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Children, older adults, and those diagnosed with lung disease are more susceptible to the effects of ozone.

Ozone levels in the metroplex averaged 79 parts per billion from 2023 to 2025, according to data collected as of June 2. Ozone data is represented by design values, which is the average of the fourth-highest value within a three-year period, according to the council of governments.

In addition to the six ozone alerts, the metroplex saw 34 days this year where its air quality reached moderate ozone levels, ranging from 55 to 70 parts per billion.

Levels ranging from 71 to 85 parts per billion of ozone are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Per the EPA’s 2008 ozone standards, Dallas-Fort Worth is currently classified as a severe nonattainment zone — an area that doesn’t meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for one or more pollutants — as the region exceeds the federal limit of 70 parts per billion of ozone.

If the region does not bring levels to or below 75 parts per billion, polluters or major sources of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides could face annual fines of $45 million under the EPA’s Clean Air Act, according to the state commission.

The public can track Dallas-Fort Worth ozone levels on the council of governments’ website. To learn more about what the agency is doing to improve air quality in North Texas, click here.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.