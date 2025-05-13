North Texas could see record-high temperatures Wednesday

The triple-digit temperatures hitting parts of North Texas this week could break a record.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 101 degrees in the Dallas area Wednesday, topping the record of 95 degrees set in 1955.

The heat isn’t unheard of for the region. But it is about 20 degrees above the seasonal average, said Madi Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“This is definitely abnormal heat,” she said.

It's also unusual to be experiencing this type of heat this early in the year, before people expect it. This is especially true after the temperatures were in the 70s just a couple of days ago. This can make the risk for heat illness worse.

“Try and beat the heat,” Gordon said. “Drink plenty of water. Limit the time that you're spending outside to the cooler part of the day, in the early morning or in the evening hours.”

If you have to spend time outside, stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks in the shade if you can and wear light colored, more breathable clothing to help keep you cooler.

On Thursday the temperature will be relatively cooler – with a high of just 94 degrees.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .