City closes Lake Worth to public following heavy rainfall in North Texas

With heavy rainfall deluging the Fort Worth area, city officials closed Lake Worth May 3 due to elevated water levels and say it will remain closed to the public until further notice.

When water elevation levels reach 595.5 feet — 1.5 feet above what city officials are legally allowed to store at the lake — city officials close the lake to residents and recreational users, said city spokesperson Preethi Thomas. Lake Worth was measured at 596 feet at 1 p.m. Monday, according to data collected by the Tarrant Regional Water District.

Elevated levels can lead to flood damage and safety risks posed by debris and wildlife entering the lake from upstream.

Fort Worth officials are working closely with the Tarrant Regional Water District to manage the water levels at Lake Worth, said Thomas. The city owns the lake, while the water district owns several other reservoirs that serve as water sources for the Fort Worth area.

Patrol units are cleaning and removing debris from the waterfront in order to reopen the lake, said Thomas.

Lake Bridgeport, a reservoir in Wise and Jack counties owned by the water district, has been closed to boating activity since April 30, also due to elevated water levels. The water district will close reservoirs and recreational areas when they are a foot and a half above “conservation levels,” or the amount of water an agency is allowed to store at a reservoir under its water rights permit.

Water district and city officials did not specify when the lakes would be reopened.

A flood watch is in effect Tuesday as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the National Weather Service. The region will see lower chances of rain Thursday and Friday.

Residents can follow updates by visiting the city of Fort Worth’s website and Tarrant Regional Water District’s lake level blog. The water district also collects seven-day weather forecasts for each of its reservoirs here.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

