Texas Monthly's BBQ Fest returns to Grand Prairie this weekend

Texas Monthly's annual BBQ Fest is back on Sat. Sep. 19 with a homecoming theme this year.

You can expect live music, bites from seven featured BBQ joints — 1775 Texas Pit BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Hurtado Barbecue, Roegels Barbecue Co, Schoepf’s BBQ, Smoke’N Ash BBQ, and Smoke-A-Holics BBQ — and some nostalgic homecoming activities to set the mood.

Daniel Vaughn, barbeque editor for Texas Monthly, told NTX Now's Ron Corning that it was hard narrowing it down to just seven pitmasters.

"A lot of it has to do with barbecue joints that have been in our top 50 in the past," he said. "We want to bring them back for really a barbecue family reunion."

The event is being put on in partnership with Feeding Texas, an organization that aims to create a hunger-free Texas. Tickets are $100 and a portion of each will be donated to Feeding Texas and a network of food banks all across the state.

"We really think that the mission of Feeding Texas is an important one," Vaughn said. "They do great work."

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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